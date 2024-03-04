Australian Ellen Perez has captured her first WTA title in 18 months after victory alongside Nicole Melichar-Martinez at the WTA 500 tournament in San Diego.

San Diego, United States, 4 March 2024 | Matt Trollope

Ellen Perez has claimed her sixth career WTA doubles title after victory in San Diego with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The duo dominated No.1 seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Jessica Pegula, winning 6-1 6-2 in just 62 minutes.

It is the 28-year-old Australian’s first title at WTA 500 level.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez snap an eight-match losing streak in finals in the process, winning their first doubles title since Cleveland in August 2022.

Perez’ victory completed a brilliant day for Australia in doubles; just hours earlier in Austin, Olivia Gadecki broke through for her first WTA title alongside Brit Olivia Nicholls.

> READ MORE: Gadecki wins first WTA doubles title

A week after reaching the WTA 1000 final in Dubai, Perez and Melichar-Martinez have won seven of their past eight matches.

Perez is projected to rise to a new career-high ranking of world No.8.

Aussies in action – San Diego

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, final

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [1] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-1 6-2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!