Daria Saville fights past world No.47 Tatjana Maria in a dramatic three-set battle to reach her biggest WTA-level quarterfinal in almost two years.

San Diego, USA, 29 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Daria Saville has produced a steely comeback to secure a quarterfinal spot at a WTA 500 tournament in San Diego.

The 29-year-old Australian came within one point of exiting in straight sets against German Tatjana Maria in the second round, before pulling off a remarkable 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2 victory.

World No.47 Maria held a match point leading 5-4 in the second set, before Saville fought back to triumph in three hours and 14 minutes.

“It was a fun match, only because I won in the end,” a relieved Saville laughed after the match.

“It was a tough battle.”

This is Saville’s fourth top-50 win of the season and propels her into her biggest tour-level quarterfinal since Miami in March 2022.

With this effort, Saville is projected to return to the world’s top 120.

Saville, who is currently ranked No.148 and earned her place in the draw as a qualifier, will find out her quarterfinal opponent tomorrow. She’ll face the winner of world No.26 Emma Navarro, the tournament’s third seed, and Czech Katerina Siniakova.

“It’s nice I have a day off tomorrow, that’s good news,” Saville said. “I’ll probably have a pretty light hit and schedule my practice around their match so I can watch a little bit.”

Siniakova teamed with Saville’s best friend, Australian Storm Hunter, earlier today to score a first-round doubles win.

Aussie Ellen Perez also advanced to the doubles quarterfinals alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Aussies in action – San Diego

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) d Tatjana Maria (GER) 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2

[6] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Miriam Kolodziejova (CZE)/Katarzyna Piter (POL) 7-5 6-1

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [Alt] Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Mai Hontama (JPN) 6-1 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v TBC

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

[3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Lidziya Marozava/Kimberly Zimmermann (BEL)

Acapulco, Mexico

Alex de Minaur has charged into the singles quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco.

The 25-year-old Australian, who is the defending champion, powered past world No.37 Sebastian Ofner 6-1 6-3.

De Minaur conceded only 12 points on serve in the 88-minute encounter.

“I think it’s all about trying to put as much pressure as I can on my opponent in every single service game,” world No.9 De Minaur said.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’m doing anything special out there. I’m just asking the question.”

De Minaur will face world No.12 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

The Greek has won 11 consecutive matches against the Australian No.1, with De Minaur’s sole win in their lopsided head-to-head record coming in June 2017.

Aussies in action – Acapulco

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Julian Cash (GBR)/Robert Galloway (USA)

Austin, USA

Maya Joint has scored a milestone victory at a WTA 250 tournament in Austin.

The 17-year-old Australian recorded her first doubles win at tour-level, teaming with Ukrainian Sabina Zeynalova to beat world No.81 Elixane Lechemia and world No.85 Anna Siskova.

The wildcard pairing of Joint, who is ranked No.392, and Zeynalova, a 20-year-old ranked No.739, notched a 6-7(9) 6-4 [10-4] victory.

Aussies in action – Austin

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[WC] Maya Joint (AUS)/Sabina Zeynalova (UKR) d Elixane Lechemia (FRA)/Anna Siskova (CZE) 6-7(9) 6-4 [10-4]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Zhang Shuai (CHN)

[WC] Maya Joint (AUS)/Sabina Zeynalova (UKR) v [1] Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Chris O’Connell has bowed out in the second round at an ATP 500 tournament in Dubai.

World No.8 Hubert Hurkacz proved too strong, posting a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory against the 29-year-old Australian.

There was only a single break of serve in the 92-minute encounter.

O’Connell’s exit leaves world No.1 Matt Ebden, who has advanced to the doubles quarterfinals, as the last Aussie remaining in the tournament.

> READ MORE: Ebden reflects on rise to world No.1 – “It’s a little bit surreal”

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE)

