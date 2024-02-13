Dallas, USA, 13 February 2024 | Vivienne Christie

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Alex de Minaur has made a winning start at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, with a business-like win over Sebastian Korda.

De Minaur, who at world No.11 is the No.5 seed at the ATP 500 tournament, required 83 minutes to record his 6-4 6-3 win.

Withstanding 11 aces and recording five of his own, De Minaur saved all four break points he faced against world No.33 Korda.

“It was probably a match where we both didn’t play our best level. It’s always difficult coming into a new tournament,” De Minaur told the ATP Tour.

“It was my first time hitting on centre court and it felt like a couple of balls were skidding out there. I’m happy with the effort. I got through, Seb’s a talented player and he was a very tricky opponent today.”

In a impressive start to the 2024 season, De Minaur recorded his seventh match win against just two losses.

He’ll aim to maintain his winning form against qualifier David Goffin in the second round.