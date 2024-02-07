Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell and James Duckworth have each advanced to the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Dallas.

Dallas, USA, 7 February 2024 | Vivienne Christie

Dallas, USA

Australians have started strong at the Dallas Open, with Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell and James Duckworth all progressing to the second round.

Purcell, who as world No.43 is the sixth seed at the US hard-court event, opened his campaign with a three-set win over American Mitchell Krueger yesterday. He battled for two hours and 2o minutes to record the 6-2 4-6 7-6(3) win.

James Duckworth also worked hard to advance at the ATP 250 tournament, the 106-ranked Australian edging American Zachary Svajda in a first-set tiebreak before going on to record a straight-sets win.

> READ: Rankings movers – Australian women on the rise

The seventh-seeded Jordan Thompson was a convincing winner over local wildcard Adam Neff, with his straight-sets victory completed in one hour, 16 minutes.

Thompson, who sits at No.44 in the rankings, was helped by a stellar serving display. He registered eight aces, zero double faults and didn’t face a break point in his 6-3 6-1 victory. The Sydneysider won 33 of his 38 points on serve.

Fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata is yet to play his first match at the tournament. The world No.88 from Sydney faces Ethan Quinn, another American wildcard, tomorrow.

> READ: Weekly wrap – Seven Australians feature in finals

Aussies in action – Dallas

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[6] Max Purcell (AUS) d [WC] Mitchell Krueger (USA) 6-2 4-6 7-6(3)

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [WC] Adam Neff (USA) 6-3 6-1

James Duckworth (AUS) d Zachary Svajda (USA) 7-6(3) 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [WC} Ethan Quinn (USA)



Men’s singles, second round

[6] Max Purcell (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA)

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Dens Kudla (USA) or Radu Albot (MDA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [5] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!