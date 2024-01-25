Aussie Matt Ebden is through to the men's doubles final at Australian Open 2024 alongside his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna will contest the men’s doubles final at Australian Open 2024.

The second seeds edged out Czech Tomas Machac and China’s Zhang Zhizhen in today’s semifinals at Rod Laver Arena, recording a hard-fought 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) victory.

World No.4 Ebden and world No.3 Bopanna led 5-2 in the deciding set and had three match points in the ninth game, but the fearless Machac and Zhang refused to give in.

But after two hours on court, Ebden and Bopanna managed to close out victory in a high-pressure match tiebreak.

This propels them into their second consecutive Grand Slam final as a team.

“It was super close on the scoreboard, for sure,” Ebden said.

“There were a lot of close points there, especially in the second and third sets. And I mean, what an epic third set. I’ve got to hand it to my partner, we’ve been fighting since round one. There’s been a lot of tough moments, fighting through one by one in front of our home crowd and we couldn’t be happier.”

It marks the sixth time in the past eight years that an Aussie player has progressed to the Australian Open men’s doubles final.

The 36-year-old Ebden also joins exclusive company as only the fifth Aussie to advance to multiple men’s doubles finals in Melbourne Park’s 36-year history.

Australian Open men’s doubles

Aussies to reach multiple finals

at Melbourne Park (since 1988) Player Years Todd Woodbridge 1992, 1997, 1998, 2001 Mark Woodforde 1992, 1997, 1998 John Peers 2017, 2019 Max Purcell 2020, 2022 Matt Ebden 2022, 2024

It is Ebden’s fourth Grand Slam men’s doubles final appearance in total, having previously contested championship matches at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2022 (with Max Purcell) and last year’s US Open (with Bopanna).

Bopanna, who is through to his third men’s doubles final at Grand Slam level, is aiming to win his first major title. If he does so, he’ll become the oldest man to win a Grand Slam doubles title in history.

The enduring 43-year-old’s Australian Open performance means he is already guaranteed to make some history, as he will rise to the top of the ATP Tour doubles ranking next week and become the oldest first-time world No.1.

Ebden and Bopanna will face the Italian combination of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.

The men’s doubles final will be played on Saturday evening, following the women’s singles final.

Storm Hunter, meanwhile, came tantalising close to securing a first Australian Open finals appearance, with Czech partner Katerina Siniakova before falling to Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens in a thrilling women’s doubles semifinal.

Hsieh and Mertens, the No.2 seeds, required two hours and 35 minutes to secure the 7-5 1-6 6-3 victory over the third-seeded Hunter and Siniakova.

It was a match of early momentum swings at Margaret Court Arena, with Hunter and Siniakova racing to a 4-0 lead only to drop the next four games and with it, the 59-minute first set.

The Australian-Czech duo recovered to send the contest into a deciding third set, where the turning point of a superb-quality battle came as Siniakova dropped serve in the penultimate game.

Helped by trademark shot-making from Hsieh, Mertens held serve to secure victory.

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Tomas Machac (CZE)/Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) 6-3 3-6 7-6(7)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 7-5 1-6 6-3

Boys’ singles, quarterfinals

Jan Kumstat (CZE) d [16] Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-7(2) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

Girls’ singles, quarterfinals

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [2] Sara Saito (JPN)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)

