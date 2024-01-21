Storm Hunter and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova are through to the women's doubles quarterfinals at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter has accomplished a 24-year first by advancing to the women’s doubles quarterfinals alongside Czech partner Katerina Siniakova at Australian Open 2024.

It is the third consecutive year that Hunter has reached this stage in the Australian Open women’s doubles competition, making her the first Aussie to achieve this feat since Rennae Stubbs in 2000.

World No.1 Hunter and world No.13 Siniakova sealed their progression with a commanding 6-2 6-2 victory against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Kalinskaya at Kia Arena this afternoon.

It was a near-perfect match for Hunter and Siniakova, who tallied 28 winners, committed just two unforced errors and conceded only 13 points on serve.

After making slow starts in their opening two rounds, the third seeds required only 71 minutes to triumph in their third-round encounter.

“We’re a new partnership, so still working it out on the court,” Hunter said.

“The most important thing is that we’re really enjoying it and working together as a team. We’re super happy to be in the quarterfinals.”

Hunter and Siniakova’s quarterfinal opponents are yet to be decided.

It could be Czech Barbora Krejcikova and her German partner Laura Siegemund, if they beat Emma Navarro and Diana Shnaider in the third round.

Krejcikova is Siniakova’s former long-time partner and eliminated Hunter in a three-set third-round singles battle earlier this week.

Hunter’s focus is now on making deep runs in the Australian Open women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

“As an Australian athletes we don’t get to play much in Australia, so I’m really enjoying this time in January and trying to get out on court as much as possible,” she said.

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, third round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [14] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v TBC



Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Mixed doubles, second round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Heather Watson (GBR)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)/Michael Venus (NZL)

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v TBC

