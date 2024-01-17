Aussie qualifier Storm Hunter advances to the third round in a Grand Slam singles draw for the first time.

Melbourne, Australia, 17 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter is enjoying a fairy-tale run at Australian Open 2024.

After earning her place in the women’s singles draw through qualifying, the 29-year-old has charged into the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time.

This is the deepest an Aussie qualifier has progressed in an Australian Open women’s singles draw in 39 years.

“Being in the third round, it’s a dream come true,” world No.180 Hunter beamed after completing a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory against Germany’s Laura Siegemund this afternoon at John Cain Arena.

“It’s honestly amazing.”

Hunter and Siegemund are two of the world’s top-ranked doubles players, however this marked their first singles showdown.

“It was a pretty tough match out there. Laura is a huge competitor,” Hunter said. “I knew going into the match she wasn’t going to give me anything. I had to really earn it.”

In a see-sawing battle that lasted two hours and 21 minutes, Hunter’s consistency ultimately proved the difference against the world No.78.

The 35-year-old Siegemund committed 52 unforced errors, almost doubling Hunter’s total of 29.

This is Hunter’s 15th career top-100 win and is her biggest, ranking wise, in a Grand Slam main-draw singles match.

“It’s definitely up there with probably one of the best feelings,” Hunter said. “Obviously I’ve had some amazing success in doubles, but I feel like this is a little bit different.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities. I have played in main-draw Slams from when I was 19, 20, and kind of couldn’t really get over the first rounds. To do it now I think it just means that much more, because I have had those experiences.

“To do it in Australia, as well, it’s amazing. The crowd was absolutely incredible, they really helped me today.”

Ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova now awaits in the third round. The 28-year-old Czech is a former world No.2 and was an Australian Open quarterfinalist in 2022.

“I’m just riding the high right now. I think you’ve got to enjoy it while you can,” Hunter said.

“This doesn’t happen every day.”

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) d Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Men’s singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3 6-0 6-3

[16] Ben Shelton (USA) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5)

> READ: Determined De Minaur charges into third round at Australian Open 2024

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Women’s singles, third round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v [9] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [11] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [13] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Men’s singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men’s singles draw

