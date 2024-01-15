Melbourne, Australia, 15 January 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Jordan Thompson has advanced to the second round at Australian Open 2024 after downing countryman Aleksandar Vukic in a five-set epic.

Pushed until the end, Thompson eventually prevailed 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 3-6 6-4 in four hours and eight minutes.

It is the seventh five-set win of 29-year-old Thompson’s career and his first on hard court since 2017.

“(I got) out of jail there,” Thompson said. “It’s never easy playing another Aussie, Court 3, packed house, it’s loud … I’m just happy to scrape through.”

Both players dominated on serve to begin proceedings, but it was world No.64 Vukic who drew first blood and took the opening set.

World No.47 Thompson began to challenge his opponent’s serve in the second set, playing more of an attacking style.

Doubling points at the net and scoring more points on return, the aggressive nature of the recent Brisbane semifinalist saw him level after a tiebreak.

Thompson’s proactiveness to close down the court paid dividends, dominating net points seven to one. Paired with an ability to win points on his first serve, Thompson cruised through the third set.

“I’ve had most of my success moving forward (towards the net) and today, maybe I didn’t execute perfectly to get there, but when I did, I think I won the majority of points,” Thompson said.

Vukic lifted his serving in set four, losing just two points on his first serve for the set. This helped the 27-year-old put pressure on his compatriot and send the match to a decider.

In a gruelling deciding set, it remained on serve for the first nine games. However, Thompson’s big-match experience shone through in the final stages, breaking in the 10th game to seal a hard-fought victory.

He will take on Australian Open 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. It will be a rematch of their second-round battle at Indian Wells last year, which Thompson won in three sets.

“(I’m) probably going to have to play a little bit better than I did today,” Thompson said of his next challenge.

“Indian Wells was a battle, but he beat me before that at Wimbledon as well in the second round a few years ago.

“So, I know what I’m going up against. I mean he’s a quality player, he’s been a top-10 player for so long. He always shows up and he’s a quality champion.”

Earlier today, Alexei Popyrin won another all-Australian battle to set up a showdown with world No.1 Novak Djokovic and Storm Hunter recorded her first main-draw singles win at her home Grand Slam.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Milos Raonic (CAN) 6-7(6) 6-3 2-0 ret.

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 3-6 6-4

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-3 7-6(3) 6-2

[9] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) d [Q] Omar Jasika (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-2

[24] Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 7-6(8)

Luca Van Assche (FRA) d [WC] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-7(2) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) d Sara Errani (ITA) 6-4 6-3

[19] Elina Svitolina (UKR) d [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Magdalena Frech (POL) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Mate Valkusz (HUN)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

[WC] James McCabe (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Men’s singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [7] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [16] Ben Shelton (USA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [11] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Petra Martic (CRO)

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Laura Siegemund (GER)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women’s singles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!