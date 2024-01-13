Dane Sweeny and Adam Walton will make their Grand Slam main-draw debuts on day one at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Two Australian players will realise a life-long dream on day one at Australian Open 2024, with Dane Sweeny and Adam Walton scheduled to make their Grand Slam main-draw debuts.

“For it to go from something in my imagination to a reality is quite surreal,” admitted world No.257 Sweeny after earning his place in the draw through qualifying.

The 22-year-old Aussie faces world No.22 Francisco Cerundolo in opening-round action at John Cain Arena.

Walton, meanwhile, opens play at Kia Arena. The 24-year-old wildcard, whose ranking sits at world No.167 after a career-best 2023 season, meets world No.41 Matteo Arnaldi.

Reigning Australian Open doubles champion Jason Kubler will also feature at Kia Arena, beginning his singles campaign against world No.89 Daniel Elahi Galan this evening.

Kubler will have an important edge in experience against the 27-year-old Colombian, who is looking to score his first main-draw win at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Chris O’Connell returns to the familiar Court 3, the scene of one of his most memorable Australian Open moments.

It is where he contested his third-round match at Australian Open 2022, when he was a wildcard ranked No.175.

“Walking out onto Court 3 with the crowd going bonkers was quite cool,” recalled O’Connell, who has since climbed to world No.71.

It’s a spine-tingling feeling he hopes to experience again when taking on former world No.17 Cristian Garin this afternoon.

One thing is guaranteed, it will be a history-making day at Melbourne Park.

As for the first time in the Australian Open’s history, the tournament is starting on a Sunday and extending across 15 days (as opposed to the traditional 14).

Aussies in action on day one:

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Adam Walton (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA), Kia Arena, first match (from 11am)

[Q] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [22] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG), John Cain Arena, second match

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI), Court 3, third match (not before 3.30pm)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Daniel Elahi Galan (COL), Kia Arena, fourth match

