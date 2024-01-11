Aussie wildcard Daria Saville is through to the singles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Hobart.

Hobart, Australia, 11 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

An exciting new chapter in Daria Saville’s comeback story is being scripted at this week’s Hobart International.

The 29-year-old, who is returning from a serious knee injury, has become the first Australian to advance to the singles semifinals at the WTA 250 tournament in a decade.

Currently ranked No.195, Saville has scored three consecutive top-50 wins to reach the final four.

Saville’s latest upset was a 3-6 6-1 6-4 triumph against world No.33 Zhu Lin, which propels the Aussie wildcard into her first WTA semifinal on home soil since 2018.

The former world No.20 will look to continue her magical run in tomorrow’s semifinals, where she faces world No.29 Elise Mertens.

The top-seeded Belgian is a two-time champion in Hobart and owns an impressive 17-2 career win-loss record at the tournament.

Saville is aiming to become the first Australian to progress to a singles final in Hobart since Jarmila Gajdosova’s title-winning run in 2011.

Aussies in action – Hobart

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) d [3] Zhu Lin (CHN) 3-6 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s singles, semifinals

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [1] Elise Mertens (BEL)

