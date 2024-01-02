Arina Rodionova scores her second consecutive top-50 win to move into the third round of the Brisbane International 2024 women's singles competition.

Brisbane, Australia, 2 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Arina Rodionova has recorded another stunning victory to charge into the third round at the Brisbane International.

After posting her first top-50 win in almost four years during the opening round, the Aussie wildcard’s giant-killing run continued today at Pat Rafter Arena.

Rodionova thrilled local fans with a hard-fought 7-5 7-6(7) victory against Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

With her relentless efforts, Rodionova created 21 break-point opportunities on world No.37 Kenin’s service games throughout the match.

Her fighting spirit was particularly on show late in the second set as she clawed back from a 2-5 deficit.

“I’m a little speechless now and a little tired,” Rodionova beamed after the two-hour and 25-minute battle.

“It was a great match and I think the level was very high.

“She’s obviously such a great player and her achievements are amazing, so I came out with no expectations and as I said after the last match, I just tried to enjoy it out here and I am really enjoying it.”

It marks the first time the 34-year-old from Melbourne has scored consecutive top-50 wins in her career. It is also the first time she has won back-to-back WTA main-draw matches since July 2017.

> READ MORE: Arina Rodionova – “I think I surprised a lot of people”

Rodionova’s third-round opponent is yet to be decided. She’ll either face fourth seed Liudmila Samsonova or teen sensation Mirra Andreeva for a place in the quarterfinals.

Currently ranked No.113, Rodionova is projected to rise to a new career-high and verge on a top-100 debut with her performance this week.

Aussies in action – Brisbane International

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) d [14] Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-5 7-6(7)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] Aslan Karatsev

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v J.J. Wolf (USA)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Roman Safiullin

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [11] Anastasia Potapova

Women’s singles, third round

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 women’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Maxime Cressy (USA)/Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)/Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Men’s doubles, second round

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v TBC

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)/Sebastian Korda (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Hugo Nys (MON)

Women’s doubles, second round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina v [2] Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Giuliana Olmos (MEX)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!