Aussie wildcard Arina Rodionova scores her first top-50 victory since January 2020 in the opening round at Brisbane International 2024.

Brisbane, Australia, 31 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Arina Rodionova has begun her Brisbane International campaign in style, scoring her first top-50 win in almost four years.

The 34-year-old from Melbourne recorded a 6-3 6-2 victory today against Italian Martina Trevisan at Pat Rafter Arena, delighting a large and patriotic crowd.

“I had so much fun today. I honestly don’t remember the last time I enjoyed being on the court so much,” Rodionova said.

World No.42 Trevisan, who achieved a career-high ranking of No.18 during 2023, made a promising start. However, an early 3-1 advantage quickly evaporated.

Rodionova’s confidence grew as the match went on, helping her reel off 11 of the final 13 games to clinch an impressive victory in 87 minutes.

It continues an incredible resurgence for Rodionova, who achieved a career-high ranking of world No.112 earlier this month.

Since returning from an eight-month injury lay-off due to a wrist injury, Rodionova has won seven ITF singles titles and tallied 79 match wins in the past year.

“I’m feeling really confident on the court and feeling good,” Rodionova acknowledged.

“I think when you have an injury you don’t take it for granted anymore.”

Rodionova plans to ride that momentum into a second-round meeting with Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

“Look, I have no expectations. I’m not the favourite there,” she said.

“I think I’m in a pretty good place to be. (I’ll) just will go out there and enjoy the match.”

Aussies in action – Brisbane International

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3 6-2

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(4)

> READ: Popyrin wins three-hour, all-Aussie battle

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[9] James Duckworth (AUS) d [2] Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-1 7-6(2)

Li Tu (AUS) d [3] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) 6-3 7-6(5)

Men’s doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [WC] Rafael Nadal (ESP)/Marc Lopez (ESP) 6-4 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina d Lidziya Marozava/Monica Niculescu (ROU) 6-2 6-4

Anastasia Potapova/Yana Sizikova d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) 7-6(2) 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [14] Sofia Kenin (USA)

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Holger Rune (DEN)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] Aslan Karatsev

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v J.J. Wolf (USA)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Brisbane International 2024 men’s singles draw

Women’s doubles, second round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina v [2] Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Giuliana Olmos (MEX)

Men’s doubles, first round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v Maxime Cressy (USA)/Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)/Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Men’s doubles, second round

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v TBC

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)/Sebastian Korda (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Hugo Nys (MON)

