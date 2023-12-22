Taiki Takizawa: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Taiki Takizawa, a 13-year-old from the Gold Coast and one of Australia's most promising junior players.
Gold Coast, Australia, 22 December 2023 | Rhys de Deugd
At just 13 years old, Taiki Takizawa has already established an impressive tennis resumé, proving himself one of the country’s top juniors to keep an eye on.
Born in Japan, Takizawa moved to Australia at the age of two – he then picked up a racquet for the first time two years later and fell in love with the sport.
This year, the Gold Coast youngster featured in the Asia-Pacific Elite 14-and-under Trophy at the Australian Open before representing Australia at the ITF World Junior Tennis Competition in Malaysia.
Takizawa also got the opportunity to participate in the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine at Brisbane in late September.
In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Takizawa shares his favourite tennis experiences so far …
I tried various sports when I was young. I tried swimming, I tried golf, I tried cricket, and then soccer. I liked tennis the best. So I chose that.
I like competing with other people. It’s quite a nice environment with other people around you.
Probably representing Australia in the Malaysia team world juniors qualifying. Also Orange Bowl at the end of last year.
Just understanding the level around world, like around your age as well and see what you have to compete against and work towards.
Probably trying to just make it on the pro circuit and try and get as high of a ranking as I can.
My first coach because he just set the base up for me. He did a really good job at setting up my base in tennis and then from there, I’ve just gotten better and better.
Ben Shelton because he’s got a big serve and a big forehand.
Ben Shelton.
Probably (Novak) Djokovic’s return. Because I’ve got the serve and forehand, but the return isn’t amazing so I’d take that.
Hanging out with friends, catching up with them. Because I’m always away from them so it’s good to catch up with them.
It depends. When I’m away, I’m always hanging out with friends on the weekends. If I have time and schooling, I do go to school on the Gold Coast, TSS (The Southport School), and if I’m away, they give a little bit of online work sometimes.
I like watching a lot of sports as well on TV, probably basketball and a bit of rugby.
I have a really good memory of remembering people’s license plates on the cars. Like, if I just see the car, like, pull up I know who it is. So yeah, that’s pretty cool.
