As they watch the world's top players at Australian tournaments this summer, kids can get in on the action through Hot Shots Tennis at those events.

Australia, 10 December 2023 | Tennis Australia

Nothing inspires picking up a racquet and finding a court quite like the Australian summer of tennis and the good news is kids of all ages can get in on the action thanks to Hot Shots Tennis.

Tennis Australia’s children’s program for budding players aged three to 10+ not only provides the skills to take up the sport, but also instils skills that will serve them for life.

More than 600,000 kids are now taking part in the sport through Hot Shots Tennis and Australia’s summer of tennis events provide more chances to become involved.

Not only will younger fans have the chance to see their favourite stars in action, but activations at all the summer of tennis events and the Australian Open will have a major focus on kids and encouraging them to pick up a racquet and participate in Hot Shots Tennis while on site.

In addition, the Kids Tennis Days at the United Cup in Sydney, Adelaide International and the Australian Open will offer further opportunities for children to become involved.

Tennis Australia’s National Programs Manager Rebecca McDonald says racquets will be available for all kids at all Hot Shots Tennis activations, so no need to bring their own.

“All events do a wonderful job in showcasing Hot Shots Tennis and inspiring more kids to pick up a racquet and play,” McDonald said.

“And through these activation spaces we trust that kids and parents will be excited to find their local tennis club once leaving the event to continue to participate”.

Hot Shots HQ will be located in the AO Ballpark, a multi-story area with various activities for kids to explore, including picking up a racquet and playing Hot Shots Tennis.

Kids Tennis Day will be held on Saturday 30 December at Ken Rosewall Arena at Sydney Olympic Park, Monday 8 January at The Drive, Adelaide, and on Saturday 13 January at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open.

Other activations will be available for kids and families on site during the Brisbane International, United Cup Perth, Hobart International and Canberra International.



Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!

