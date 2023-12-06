Aussie favourites Alexei Popyrin and Kimberly Birrell are confirmed to compete at the Brisbane International this summer.

Brisbane, Australia, 6 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin and Kimberly Birrell, Australia’s No.2-ranked singles players, will compete at the Brisbane International this summer.

They are among four Australians confirmed in the field so far for the combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 tournament, which is returning to the Queensland Tennis Centre from 31 December to 7 January 2024.

World No.40 Popyrin soared up the rankings in a career-best 2023 season, scoring three top-10 wins and becoming the first Australian in 14 years to win an ATP clay-court singles title at Umag.

The 24-year-old will be joined by Davis Cup team-mates Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in Brisbane this summer.

Birrell is also coming off a career-best season, with the highlight making her top-100 debut in September.

The 25-year-old from the Gold Coast, who trains in Brisbane, was confirmed as a main-draw wildcard today.

“I’m thrilled to be starting my year playing in the 2024 Brisbane International,” Birrell said.

“I have so many unforgettable memories from the tournament, from watching my idols as a junior to playing and having my first top-10 win in 2019.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play my home tournament and can’t wait to test myself against the best tennis players in the world, in front of my friends and family.”

The field, across both the men’s and women’s singles events, includes nine Grand Slam champions and six former world No.1s.

This includes Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

“We are thrilled so many of the world’s best players want to come to Brisbane. This is one of the strongest fields the tournament has seen in both the men’s and women’s fields,” Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

“To have nine Grand Slam champions, 12 WTA/ATP top-20 players, along with so many Australian favourites is great news for the tournament and our fans.”

Adult ticket prices start from $25, and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $58. Kids go free on ground passes for the first two days of the tournament.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

