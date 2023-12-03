The future looks bright for Australian tennis, with three teenage talents scooping the women's titles at the Gold Coast Tennis International this week.

Gold Coast, Australia, 3 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Perth teen Talia Gibson has finished her 2023 season on a high, recording a career-best singles result at an Australian Pro Tour event on the Gold Coast.

The 19-year-old Gibson stunned hometown favourite and world No.131 Olivia Gadecki 7-5 6-2 in the Gold Coast Tennis International women’s singles final.

This is Gibson’s first top-150 victory and caps a brilliant week for the world No.329, who blitzed through the field to secure her maiden ITF 60 singles title without conceding a set.

It is Gibson’s fourth career ITF singles title and her first since July 2022.

Teenage talents Roisin Gilheany and Maya Joint were crowned the women’s doubles champions, after overcoming Melisa Ercan and Alicia Smith 7-6(3) 6-1 in an all-Australian final.

This is the first ITF doubles title for both 18-year-old Gilheany and 17-year-old Joint.

Japan’s Makoto Ochi won the ITF 25 men’s singles title, beating Australian Matthew Dellavedova in the final.

This ended an impressive run for 23-year-old Dellavedova, who was contesting the biggest singles final of his career.

In the men’s doubles competition, Australia’s Thomas Fancutt and his partner, New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai, continued their good form to secure their third Australian Pro Tour title of the season as a team.

The top seeds notched their 12th consecutive victory, and seventh in straight sets, by defeating Aussie duo Blake Bayldon and Kody Pearson 7-5 7-6(4) in the final.

This is 28-year-old Fancutt’s fifth ITF doubles title for 2023.

The Australian Pro Tour resumes later this month, with the Canberra International running from 31 December to 6 January.

Gold Coast Tennis International finals

Women’s singles: Talia Gibson (AUS) d [2] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Men’s singles: [7] Makoto Ochi (JPN) d [8] Matthew Dellavedova (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Women’s doubles: Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Maya Joint (AUS) d Melisa Ercan (AUS)/Alicia Smith (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-1

Men’s doubles: [1] Thomas Fancutt (AUS)/Ajeet Rai (NZL) d [2] Blake Bayldon (AUS)/Kody Pearson (AUS) 7-5 7-6(4)

