Meet Daniel Jovanovski, a 15-year-old from Melbourne and one of Australia's most promising junior talents.

Melbourne, Australia, 17 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Daniel Jovanovski is one of Australia’s brightest junior prospects.

The 15-year-old from Melbourne proved he was one to watch at the 2022 December Showdown, where he scooped national 14-and-under titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Jovanovski has since enjoyed success on the ITF World Tour, winning back-to-back junior singles title at New Caledonia earlier this year, took part in Tennis Australia’s inaugural Talent Combine and last month was named Tennis Victoria’s Male Junior Athlete of the Year.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Jovanovski reveals his biggest inspirations and long-term goals …

How did you get started in tennis?

It was my older brother that really got me into it. I was three years old and as soon as I saw my brother pick up a racquet, I knew I was destined to play.

Does your brother still play?

Sadly he quit, but he’s still doing some stuff with me. I enjoy competing against him. We’ve always had a bit of a rivalry.

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

The competitive part of it. I love getting out there in the heat.

What has been the highlight of your tennis journey so far?

That’s a good question. There’s been a lot of highs and lows, but definitely winning the nationals last year at December Showdown was really cool.

Have you travelled much with your tennis this year?

I’ve travelled a bit around Australia. I played in Darwin, where it was pretty hot. Then I went to Noumea (in New Caledonia), where he got to try French cuisine, which was really nice.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt on-court this year?

What I really need to work on, especially on the mental side.

What are your long-term goals in tennis?

I look up to Novak Djokovic. So of course, I’d love to be world No.1 and really embrace what tennis is and how it can affect my life.

Why do you look up to Djokovic?

He and I share some similarities, such as the way we act on court. Sometimes we’re a bit loud, but sometimes we’re a bit soft.

Who are your other favourite players to watch?

This might sound weird, but Marcos Baghdatis. He was a bit of a character. I remember watching him smash four bats in a row out of his bag and I just loved it.

How would you describe your game style in one sentence?

If I’m on, good luck.

What do you like to do when you’re not playing tennis?

Definitely go out with mates and just have some fun.

Is it difficult managing schooling and competition?

I still go to a normal school, so it’s a challenge. I try to excel at school and it can be hard to balance, but I do my best.

What are your favourite subjects?

Definitely maths.

If you weren’t pursuing tennis, would other career would you consider?

I’d definitely look to give back to tennis, such as being a physio or something to do with the sport.

What are the goals for you for the rest of the year?

I’d like to get into the world’s top 300 in the ITF junior rankings and I’m really looking forward to the December Showdown and trying to go back-to-back-to-back.

Is competing in juniors at Australian Open 2024 a goal for you?

I’m hoping for a wildcard. If not, I’ll try to grind it out in quallies. It would mean a lot to play at the Australian Open, it’s always been my dream.

