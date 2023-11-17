Daniel Jovanovski: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Daniel Jovanovski, a 15-year-old from Melbourne and one of Australia's most promising junior talents.
Melbourne, Australia, 17 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Daniel Jovanovski is one of Australia’s brightest junior prospects.
The 15-year-old from Melbourne proved he was one to watch at the 2022 December Showdown, where he scooped national 14-and-under titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
Jovanovski has since enjoyed success on the ITF World Tour, winning back-to-back junior singles title at New Caledonia earlier this year, took part in Tennis Australia’s inaugural Talent Combine and last month was named Tennis Victoria’s Male Junior Athlete of the Year.
In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Jovanovski reveals his biggest inspirations and long-term goals …
It was my older brother that really got me into it. I was three years old and as soon as I saw my brother pick up a racquet, I knew I was destined to play.
Sadly he quit, but he’s still doing some stuff with me. I enjoy competing against him. We’ve always had a bit of a rivalry.
The competitive part of it. I love getting out there in the heat.
That’s a good question. There’s been a lot of highs and lows, but definitely winning the nationals last year at December Showdown was really cool.
I’ve travelled a bit around Australia. I played in Darwin, where it was pretty hot. Then I went to Noumea (in New Caledonia), where he got to try French cuisine, which was really nice.
What I really need to work on, especially on the mental side.
I look up to Novak Djokovic. So of course, I’d love to be world No.1 and really embrace what tennis is and how it can affect my life.
He and I share some similarities, such as the way we act on court. Sometimes we’re a bit loud, but sometimes we’re a bit soft.
This might sound weird, but Marcos Baghdatis. He was a bit of a character. I remember watching him smash four bats in a row out of his bag and I just loved it.
If I’m on, good luck.
Definitely go out with mates and just have some fun.
I still go to a normal school, so it’s a challenge. I try to excel at school and it can be hard to balance, but I do my best.
Definitely maths.
I’d definitely look to give back to tennis, such as being a physio or something to do with the sport.
I’d like to get into the world’s top 300 in the ITF junior rankings and I’m really looking forward to the December Showdown and trying to go back-to-back-to-back.
I’m hoping for a wildcard. If not, I’ll try to grind it out in quallies. It would mean a lot to play at the Australian Open, it’s always been my dream.
