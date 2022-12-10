Western Australia's Sara Nikolic and Victorian Daniel Jovanovski have won the 14/u national singles titles at the 2022 December Showdown.

Melbourne, Australia, 10 December 2022 | Darren Parkin

Daniel Jovanovski’s magical week wrapped up in style with an outstanding victory in the 14/u Australian Invitational Masters boys’ singles final today.

Fresh from claiming the mixed doubles title yesterday (with South Australia’s Diana Badalyan), Jovanovski continued his winning run during the December Showdown at Melbourne Park.

The 14-year-old Victorian secured the singles title with a 6-1 6-1 victory against Western Australian Nemanja Savic.

“It’s so great to be here where it’s all about to happen. Such an awesome feeling to win a title in Melbourne,” Jovanovski said.

Jovanovski had twice previously reached quarterfinals at national level, but he feels he has taken his game to another level and is getting the rewards.

“I wasn’t ready before to return so many balls, but working with the team at Tennis Australia has been so helpful,” he said.

“I’ve built a strong routine, I’ve got stronger and I’ve got better.”

Jovanovski ended a perfect week by also claiming the doubles title alongside Western Australia’s Cameron Burton. The top seeds received a walkover in the final.

The 14/u Australian Invitational Masters girls’ singles final was a fantastic contest between two outstanding players, who have both enjoyed excellent weeks.

Western Australia’s Sara Nikolic stood tallest, scoring a hard-fought 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over Victoria’s Ava Beck.

Nikolic spoke about riding the waves of momentum throughout the two-hour contest.

“I started off a bit shaky but managed to get some momentum and won the first set,” she said.

“In the second set I was up 3-1, then the momentum started to switch. Ava started playing really well. In the last set, I tried to reset and play more aggressive and control my nerves a bit better.

“I’m really happy to get through and really happy to win, it was a tough match.”

The 13-year-old reflected on a whirlwind week and the thrill of competing in the December Showdown.

“I’ve enjoyed competing and meeting everybody and learnt to focus on each game,” she said.

“I’m really keen to build from here and become a professional. Just be the best I can be.”

Queensland’s Gina Cha and Victorian Scarlett Dattoli won the girls’ doubles title.

14/u Australian Invitational Masters

TODAY’S RESULTS

Boys’ singles, final

[3] Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d [5] Nemanja Savic (WA) 6-1 6-1



Girls’ singles, final

[2] Sara Nikolic (WA) d [5] Ava Beck (Vic) 6-3 3-6 6-1

Boys’ doubles, final

[1] Cameron Burton (WA)/Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d Ari Lewis-Kelly (SA)/Jeffrey Strydom (SA) walkover

Girls’ doubles, final

Gina Cha (Qld)/Scarlett Dattoli (Vic) d Sarah Mildren (SA)/Kalina Stefanov (SA) 6-4 4-6 [10-5]

The December Showdown, with more than 150 of Australia’s most promising junior athletes competing for national titles, continues at Melbourne Park until 17 December. Entry is free for spectators.

