The Australian 16-and-under girls' team performed strongly at the 2023 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

Cordoba, Spain, 13 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian team recorded a sixth-placed finish at the 2023 Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

Emerson Jones, Tahlia Kokkinis and Koharu Nishikawa donned the green and gold at the prestigious teams event for the world’s best 16-and-under girls, which was played in Cordoba from 6-12 November.

The Aussie team, led by captain Olivia Rich, finished second in the group stage, behind eventual runners-up Czech Republic.

This qualified them for the quarterfinals, were they lost to host nation Spain.

Victory over Brazil then propelled Australia into a fifth place play-off, where they lost a tight battle against Japan.

Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023

Australian results Round Opponent Result Group stage Canada Won 3-0 Group stage Latvia Won 2-1 Group stage Czech Republic Lost 0-3 Quarterfinals Spain Lost 0-2 5-8th semifinal Brazil Won 2-1 5-6th play-off Japan Lost 1-2

The Australian team also spent a day in Seville during the week, supporting their senior compatriots at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

They took part in integrity and media training workshops during their visit to Seville too, as well as hearing from tournament director Conchita Martinez, a former Spanish player who peaked at world No.2 and won Wimbledon in 1994.

The biggest highlight from the Seville visit was the chance to meet the legendary Billie Jean King.

“Seeing the excitement and passion they have for this competition and for representing their countries is amazing,” King said.

“I hear there has been some great tennis played down in Cordoba, and I look forward to the day when these girls are competing at the highest level.”

