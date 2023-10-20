Meet Kimiko Cooper, a 15-year-old from Sydney who is one of Australia's most promising junior talents.

Sydney, Australia, 20 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Kimiko Cooper is a young Aussie on the rise.

The 15-year-old from Sydney has contested five junior singles finals, and won three titles, on the ITF World Tennis Tour so far in 2023. This helped Cooper break into the world’s top 200 in the junior rankings in September.

Cooper also played a key role as New South Wales claimed the Wayne Reid Cup at the 2023 Australian Teams National Championships in July and was invited to participate at the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine last month.

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Cooper reflects on her favourite tennis experiences so far …

Tell us about your start in tennis?

I was four and my parents put me in multi-sports lessons, where we did a different sport every week. One of the weeks was tennis and I really enjoyed it, so they signed me up for more lessons.

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

I like competing. I like playing against everyone and giving it my all out on the court. And, of course, winning.

What has been the highlight of your tennis journey so far?

Winning two back-to-back ITF junior titles on the Gold Coast, then I got to a final in Malaysia to crack the world’s top 200.

What are your goals for the next six months?

I’m looking forward to playing at Traralgon and the AO in January. I’m hoping I can do well there.

Where is the favourite place you’ve travelled so far with your tennis?

My favourite place is probably Miami (in the USA). I went to Orange Bowl at the end of last year and also travelled to Miami again in April. It was really nice.

What keeps you busy when you’re not playing tennis?

I like hanging out with my friends, spending time with my family. When I’m travelling overseas I don’t see them a lot, so when I’m at home, I try to make the most of it.

How would your family and friends describe you?

Competitive.

How difficult is it juggling competition and school?

I do online school, so I’m able to do it at my own pace. When I’m not on tour or playing, I try to get my school work done so I don’t get too far behind. Science is my favourite subject.

If you weren’t pursuing tennis, what career would you consider?

I’d want to do sports physiotherapy, so I could help tennis players and other athletes recover and get better from injuries.

How have been the biggest inspirations in your tennis journey so far?

Caroline Wozniacki, because I play a lot like her. It’s great to see comeback after having kids and doing well.

Are you hoping to see Wozniacki at the Australian Open in 2024?

If she’s there, I’m hoping I can get an autograph.

Who is the most famous tennis player you’ve met?

Ash Barty. I got her to sign a massive tennis ball at the Australian Open in 2017. I also got Alex de Minaur’s autograph as well.

Did attending the Australian Open inspire you even more to chase your own tennis dreams?

Yeah, it was crazy to see all the pros live. It was really inspirational to see where I want to be.

What would it mean to you to get to play at the Australian Open one day?

It would be crazy. I played qualifying (in juniors) at the start of the year, but it was played off site (in Traralgon). It was still great to see the level. Hopefully I can play main draw next year and test myself against the top juniors in the world.

