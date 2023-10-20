Kimiko Cooper: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Kimiko Cooper, a 15-year-old from Sydney who is one of Australia's most promising junior talents.
Sydney, Australia, 20 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Kimiko Cooper is a young Aussie on the rise.
The 15-year-old from Sydney has contested five junior singles finals, and won three titles, on the ITF World Tennis Tour so far in 2023. This helped Cooper break into the world’s top 200 in the junior rankings in September.
Cooper also played a key role as New South Wales claimed the Wayne Reid Cup at the 2023 Australian Teams National Championships in July and was invited to participate at the inaugural Tennis Australia Talent Combine last month.
In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Cooper reflects on her favourite tennis experiences so far …
I was four and my parents put me in multi-sports lessons, where we did a different sport every week. One of the weeks was tennis and I really enjoyed it, so they signed me up for more lessons.
I like competing. I like playing against everyone and giving it my all out on the court. And, of course, winning.
Winning two back-to-back ITF junior titles on the Gold Coast, then I got to a final in Malaysia to crack the world’s top 200.
I’m looking forward to playing at Traralgon and the AO in January. I’m hoping I can do well there.
My favourite place is probably Miami (in the USA). I went to Orange Bowl at the end of last year and also travelled to Miami again in April. It was really nice.
I like hanging out with my friends, spending time with my family. When I’m travelling overseas I don’t see them a lot, so when I’m at home, I try to make the most of it.
Competitive.
I do online school, so I’m able to do it at my own pace. When I’m not on tour or playing, I try to get my school work done so I don’t get too far behind. Science is my favourite subject.
I’d want to do sports physiotherapy, so I could help tennis players and other athletes recover and get better from injuries.
Caroline Wozniacki, because I play a lot like her. It’s great to see comeback after having kids and doing well.
If she’s there, I’m hoping I can get an autograph.
Ash Barty. I got her to sign a massive tennis ball at the Australian Open in 2017. I also got Alex de Minaur’s autograph as well.
Yeah, it was crazy to see all the pros live. It was really inspirational to see where I want to be.
It would be crazy. I played qualifying (in juniors) at the start of the year, but it was played off site (in Traralgon). It was still great to see the level. Hopefully I can play main draw next year and test myself against the top juniors in the world.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!