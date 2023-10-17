Australians Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez have both qualified for the prestigious WTA Finals this year alongside their respective doubles partners.

Australia, 17 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

For the first time in 17 years, two doubles teams featuring Australian players have qualified for the prestigious WTA Finals.

Only the eight best-performing teams of the season qualify for the WTA Finals, which will be played in the Mexican city of Cancun from 29 October – 5 November.

Storm Hunter is set to compete at the season-ending championships for the first time in her career, after qualifying alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

The duo teamed up for the first time in January and have proven one of the world’s most consistent teams. They won two WTA 1000 titles – at Rome in May and Guadalajara in September – and were finalists at Wimbledon.

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have also secured a spot in this year’s WTA Finals field.

After attending last year’s event as alternates, 27-year-old Perez and Melichar-Martinez enjoyed a another solid season. They advanced to four finals, including at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, and made a semifinal appearance at Roland Garros.

WTA Finals 2023

Doubles field Team Points earned Jessica Pegula (USA)/Coco Gauff (USA) 5565 Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) 5130 Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) 3790 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 3785 Demi Schuurs (NED)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) 3570 Gabriela Dabrowksi (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) 3386 Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Ellen Perez (AUS) 3325 TBC

The eighth and final team to qualify will be decided this week.

The 29-year-old Hunter, who has soared to a career-high world No.2 this season, is also in contention to finish the season atop of the WTA Tour rankings.

Sam Stosur is the only Australian woman to ever achieve this feat, ending the 2006 season as world No.1.

