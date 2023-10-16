Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis sits at a new career-high in the ATP Tour singles rankings, bettering his previous high set in June 2015.

Australia , 16 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Three Australians inside the world’s top 100 – Max Purcell, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Rinky Hijikata – are at new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 25-year-old Purcell, who was ranked outside the world’s top 200 in February, makes his top-40 debut.

Kokkinakis improves one spot to world No.68. This betters the 27-year-old’s previous best of world No.69, achieved in June 2015.

The 22-year-old Hijikata jumps up five spots to world No.70 after scoring his career-first top-50 win at the Shanghai Masters.

Rising stars 24-year-old Adam Walton (up 22 places to world No.177), 22-year-old Tristan Schoolkate (up 25 spots to world No.247) and 20-year-old Philip Sekulic (up 21 places to world No.277) are also at new career-highs this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.13 -2 Max Purcell No.40 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.41 +2 Aleksandar Vukic No.54 0 Christopher O’Connell No.59 -1 Jordan Thompson No.60 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.68 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.70 +5 Jason Kubler No.95 0 James Duckworth No.144 -5

Women’s singles

Olivia Gadecki achieves a new career-best in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, rising four spots to world No.127.

The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast has been a consistent performer at ITF level this season, winning seven of her past 10 matches.

Destanee Aiava is the biggest mover of the week, jumping up 28 positions to world No.223. This is the 23-year-old’s highest ranking since March 2021.

Taylah Preston continues to make impressive moves too, with the 17-year-old rising 13 places to a career-high world No.303.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.102 0 Olivia Gadecki No.127 +4 Storm Hunter No.157 -2 Arina Rodionova No.159 +4 Astra Sharma No.164 -5 Priscilla Hon No.193 -10 Daria Saville No.202 +9 Jaimee Fourlis No.207 -4 Lizette Cabrera No.221 +18 Destanee Aiava No.223 +28

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden sits at a career-high world No.6 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. This is the highest ranking for an Australian man since August 2018.

The 35-year-old Ebden is among seven Australian men sitting at new career-highs inside the world’s top 200 this week.

Rinky Hijikata (up six spots to world No.31) and Andrew Harris (rising 11 places to world No.87) continue their impressive rises, alongside Matthew Romios (up 12 places to world No.138), Tristan Schoolkate (rising three spots to world No.144), Calum Puttergill (improving four positions to world No.166) and Blake Ellis (up five places to world No.187).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.6 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.31 +6 Jason Kubler No.37 +1 John Peers No.38 -2 Max Purcell No.45 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.85 +9 Andrew Harris No.87 +11 Jordan Thompson No.105 -1 Matthew Romios No.138 +12 Luke Saville No.140 +2

Women’s doubles

Olivia Gadecki is verging on a top-100 debut in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old improves six places to world No.105 after winning back-to-back ITF titles in Europe. Gadecki has now won five titles for the season and advanced to the final in her past five tournaments.

Kimberly Birrell takes biggest mover honours, rising 49 spots to world No.246 after reaching a quarterfinal at a WTA event in Korea.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.2 0 Ellen Perez No.24 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.105 +6 Olivia Tjandramulia No.154 -2 Daria Saville No.166 -2 Destanee Aiava No.170 -8 Talia Gibson No.178 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.181 -18 Elysia Bolton No.196 -4 Petra Hule No.208 -5

