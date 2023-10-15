Perth teen Taylah Preston scooped the women's singles and doubles titles at the Cairns International this week.

Cairns, Australia, 15 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Taylah Preston proved unstoppable at the Cairns International this week, sweeping both the women’s singles and doubles titles.

The promising 17-year-old claimed her third ITF singles title of the season, overcoming Japan’s Yuki Naito 6-4 6-4 in the final.

It is world No.316 Preston’s second Australian Pro Tour singles title, following a title-winning run in her hometown of Perth last month, and improves her recent record to 15 wins from her past 17 matches.

Preston’s impressive form carried over to the doubles court too, winning her first professional title alongside 23-year-old compatriot Destanee Aiava.

It is Aiava’s 11th career title and her sixth of the season. The in-form Aiava has won five of these titles in her past seven events, building an incredible 21-2 win-loss record in this period.

In the men’s singles competition, top seed Omar Jasika was crowned champion.

The 26-year-old secured the title with a hard-fought 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 victory against eighth-seeded Aussie Jake Delaney in the final.

“I just wanted to play some good tennis,” world No.315 Jasika said. “I played really well in the first round and kept the momentum going.”

This is Jasika’s 10th career singles title and his second this season.

Aussie duo Jeremy Beale and Thomas Fancutt claimed the men’s doubles title, overcoming first-time finalist Tomislav Papac and his Chinese Taipei partner Fu Hong-Lim in the final.

The 29-year-old Beale and 28-year-old Fancutt also won an Australian Pro Tour title in Darwin last month.

South Australia is the next stop on the Australian Pro Tour, with Playford hosting men’s and women’s events from 22-29 October.

A stellar field is set to compete in Playford, with entrants including Ricky Hijikata, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kimberly Birrell.

Cairns International 2 finals

Women’s singles: [4] Taylah Preston (AUS) d [5] Yuki Naito (JPN) 6-4 6-4

Men’s singles: [1] Omar Jasika (AUS) d [8] Jake Delaney (AUS) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4

Women’s doubles: [2] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS) d Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Alicia Smith (AUS) 7-6(5) 7-5

Men’s doubles: [1] Jeremy Beale (AUS)/Thomas Fancutt (AUS) d Fu Hong-Lin (TPE)/Tomislav Papac (AUS) 6-4 6-4

