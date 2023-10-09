Ranking movers: Saville continues to climb in comeback
Returning Aussie Daria Saville charges up 36 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.
Australia, 9 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Daria Saville’s comeback continues to gain momentum, climbing 36 places in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.
Saville, a former world No.20, underwent knee surgery in October 2022 and returned to the tour in June. She has now won 10 of her past 17 matches, helping her ranking skyrocket up more than 100 places in the past five weeks.
The 29-year-old Australian currently sits at world No.211 after reaching the second round at last week’s China Open. Saville scored a first-round win against Czech Katerina Siniakova in Beijing, which was her first win at WTA 1000 level since March 2022. It was also her first top-100 win on hard courts in 12 months.
Kimberly Birrell remains the top-ranked Australian woman at world No.102, two places shy of her career-high.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.102
|+2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.131
|0
|Storm Hunter
|No.155
|-18
|Astra Sharma
|No.159
|+2
|Arina Rodionova
|No.163
|+2
|Priscilla Hon
|No.183
|+1
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.203
|+3
|Daria Saville
|No.211
|+36
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.239
|-1
|Seone Mendez
|No.248
|0
Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Aussie at world No.2 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
Hunter has had a stunning season, winning two WTA 1000 titles and also reaching the Wimbledon final alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens. This has helped the duo qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.2
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.25
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.111
|+1
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.152
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.162
|-2
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.163
|-2
|Daria Saville
|No.164
|-2
|Talia Gibson
|No.176
|0
|Elysia Bolton
|No.192
|-11
|Petra Hule
|No.203
|+2
Note: The ATP Tour are not releasing updated singles rankings this week, due to the ATP Masters 1000 event still in progress in Shanghai.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!