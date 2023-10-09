Australia, 9 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Daria Saville’s comeback continues to gain momentum, climbing 36 places in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

Saville, a former world No.20, underwent knee surgery in October 2022 and returned to the tour in June. She has now won 10 of her past 17 matches, helping her ranking skyrocket up more than 100 places in the past five weeks.

The 29-year-old Australian currently sits at world No.211 after reaching the second round at last week’s China Open. Saville scored a first-round win against Czech Katerina Siniakova in Beijing, which was her first win at WTA 1000 level since March 2022. It was also her first top-100 win on hard courts in 12 months.

Kimberly Birrell remains the top-ranked Australian woman at world No.102, two places shy of her career-high.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.102 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.131 0 Storm Hunter No.155 -18 Astra Sharma No.159 +2 Arina Rodionova No.163 +2 Priscilla Hon No.183 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.203 +3 Daria Saville No.211 +36 Lizette Cabrera No.239 -1 Seone Mendez No.248 0

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Aussie at world No.2 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Hunter has had a stunning season, winning two WTA 1000 titles and also reaching the Wimbledon final alongside Belgium’s Elise Mertens. This has helped the duo qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.2 0 Ellen Perez No.25 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.111 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.152 -1 Destanee Aiava No.162 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.163 -2 Daria Saville No.164 -2 Talia Gibson No.176 0 Elysia Bolton No.192 -11 Petra Hule No.203 +2

Note: The ATP Tour are not releasing updated singles rankings this week, due to the ATP Masters 1000 event still in progress in Shanghai.

