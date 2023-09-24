Storm Hunter has secured her second Guadalajara Open Akron doubles title in a row with Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

Guadalajara, Mexico, 24 September 2023 | Rhys de Deugd

Australian Storm Hunter has claimed back-to-back doubles titles at the Guadalajara Open Akron in Mexico.

Alongside Belgian Elise Mertens, the pair defeated the No.3 seeds in New Zealander Emma Routliffe and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski 3-6 6-2 10-4.

After a tough start in the first set, the Australian-Belgian combination asserted themselves in the second set and won 16 out of a possible 22 points on their serve.

The pair also secured two breaks of serve in the set to progress to a deciding match tie-break and become champions.

Guadalajara is becoming a very favourable place for Hunter, after she also claimed the title in 2022 alongside Brazilian Luisa Stefani.

This is Hunter and Mertens’ second WTA 1000 title of the season after their winning run at the Italian Open in Rome.

The pairing can now expect to become the top-two ranked doubles players in the world with just over a month until the WTA finals in Cancun.

Their spectacular record together now improves to 28-9 for the year.

For full results and schedule on Australians competing in Guadalajara, visit WTATennis.com.