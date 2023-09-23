Storm Hunter progresses to her second WTA 1000 doubles final for the 2023 season with Belgian partner Elise Mertens in Guadalajara, Mexico.

23 September 2023 | Tennis Australia

Guadalajara, Mexico

Australian Storm Hunter and Belgian Elise Mertens will contest another doubles tournament final at the Guadalajara Open Akron.

The No.1 seeds only dropped one service game for the match as they defeated Americans Caroline Dolehide and Asia Muhammad 7-5 6-3 in the semifinal.

Hunter will now contest her third big final of the year with Mertens, after their title-winning run at the Italian Open in May and runners-up effort at Wimbledon.

The pair are yet to drop a set in the tournament as they look ahead to the final against No.3 seeds New Zealander Emma Routliffe and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski.

Hunter, the current world No.6 in doubles, is aiming to defend the title she claimed with Brazilian Luisa Stefani in 2022.

Chengdu, China

At the ATP 250 tournament in Chengdu, China, Australians Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have won their first-run doubles match 6-1 6-4 over Ariel Behar and Patrik Niklas-Salminen.

Thompson remains alive in both singles and doubles competitions, after beating Max Purcell in the opening round of the singles draw.

