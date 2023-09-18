Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined Casey Dellacqua and John Fitzgerald to celebrate a major milestone at the Marrickville Lawn Tennis Club.

Sydney, Australia, 18 September 2023 | tennis.com.au

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined the Marrickville Lawn Tennis Club’s 100-year anniversary celebrations on Saturday evening.

Mr Albanese, a patron at the club in Sydney’s inner west, described the event as a “terrific celebration”.

“Volunteer based clubs are so important for local communities,” Mr Albanese said.

Australian tennis legends John Fitzgerald, Wally Masur and Casey Dellacqua also attended the celebrations, alongside a list of dignitaries which included Member for Summer Hill and New South Wales Government’s Minister for Transport Jo Haylen, and Inner West Council Mayor Darcy Byrne.

Representatives from Tennis Australia and Tennis New South Wales mingled with guests and club members too.

Australian cricket legend Brett Lee provided entertainment alongside his brother Shane Lee and their band Six & Out.

The evening also featured speeches and an auction of tennis memorabilia.

The Marrickville Lawn Tennis Club is one of Sydney’s oldest grass-court complexes. It boasts six natural grass courts, as well as two synthetic grass courts.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!