Australian Alex de Minaur charges into the men's singles third round at US Open 2023.

New York, USA, 31 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has made a major statement with his second-round victory at US Open 2023.

The world No.13 powered past China’s Wu Yibing 6-1 6-2 6-1 to record his most dominant Grand Slam victory since 2018.

Wu, a 23-year-old ranked No.86, won the US Open 2017 boys’ singles title and is enjoying a career-best season. But was outclassed by a red-hot De Minaur.

The 24-year-old Australian made a commanding start, conceding only four points on serve as he blitzed through the opening set in 24 minutes.

It set the tone for the match, with the top-ranked Aussie dictating play and capitalising from Wu’s costly 36 unforced errors.

“I was proud of my mental headspace the whole match. I was locked in from the very first point until the last,” De Minaur said.

De Minaur, whose unforced error count only tallied 10, sealed an impressive victory in 86 minutes.

“Matches are never easy, so whenever you get a chance to kind of come away with a win like that, you will take it for sure,” De Minaur said.

“I don’t think he was feeling 100 per cent today. It’s a shame for him, but ultimately it is one of those matches I did what I needed to do and happy to be in the next round.”

This is De Minaur’s 13th win from his past 17 matches and propels him into the third round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth time in the past six years.

His next opponent is Nicolas Jarry, a 27-year-old from Chile.

De Minaur, who has won both of his previous matches against the world No.25, is looking to advance to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2020.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Wu Yibing (CHN) 6-1 6-2 6-1

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [3] Daniil Medvedev

Men’s singles, third round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Zhang Zhizhen (CHN)

