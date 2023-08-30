Top-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur defeats rising Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov in the US Open opening round.

New York, USA, 30 August 2023 | Rhys de Deugd

Alex de Minaur set a strong standard in the opening round at the US Open, claiming a comprehensive win over qualifier Timofey Skatov.

The 6-2 3-6 6-1 7-5 victory follows a strong lead-up to the Grand Slam, with the Australian recording an 11th win from his past 14 matches on North American hard courts.

The 13th seed was aggressive from the first point, setting the tone by winning all six of his net points in the opening set.

The Kazakhstani rising-star capitalised on some errors from the Australian in the second set, breaking De Minaur’s serve three times to square the ledger at one set each.

It proved a small hiccup in an impressive performance overall, with a more assertive De Minaur regaining momentum in the third set.

He tallied 36 total winners compared to 17 from Skatov, in a match lasting two hours and 41 minutes.

De Minaur recorded his best run at a Grand Slam at the 2020 US Open, where he exited to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.

With his strong start to the 2023 tournament, De Minaur became the fifth Australian to advance to the second round.

He next faces China’s Wu Yibing.

Earlier today, Chris O’Connell scored a four-set victory against Max Purcell in an all-Australian battle.

The win propels world No.69 O’Connell into the second round at Flushing Meadows for the second time in his career.

> READ: O’Connell beats Purcell at US Open 2023

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Timofey Skatov (KAZ) 6-2 3-6 6-1 7-5

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d Max Purcell (AUS) 6-4 6-3 3-6 7-6(5)

[12] Alexander Zverev (GER) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 3-0 ret.

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 ret.

[Q] Hsu Yu-Hsiou (TPE) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3

[Q] Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA) d [LL] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 7-6(11) 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Wu Yibing (CHN)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [3] Daniil Medvedev

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Women’s singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [1] Iga Swiatek (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

> READ: Eleven Australians to contest doubles at US Open 2023

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!