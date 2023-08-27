Australians Destanee Aiava and Max Purcell are among the biggest movers in the latest world rankings.

Australia, 27 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Max Purcell’s impressive form has been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 25-year-old has won 11 of his past 14 matches, helping his ranking rise to a career-high world No.43.

Purcell improves four places this week following his quarterfinal run at an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

It is the ninth time this season that Purcell has achieved a new career-best ranking and marks the first time since November 2017 that his ranking is higher in singles than doubles.

Adam Walton and Philip Sekulic are also at new career-highs this week.

The 24-year-old Walton rises four spots to world No.195, while 19-year-old Sekulic jumps up six positions to world No.325.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.13 0 Alexei Popyrin No.41 -1 Max Purcell No.43 +4 Aleksandar Vukic No.50 +1 Jordan Thompson No.51 -1 Chris O’Connell No.69 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.78 -1 Jason Kubler No.87 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.110 +1 James Duckworth No.111 +1

Women’s singles

Storm Hunter continues to rise in the WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 29-year-old improves nine places to world No.158 after scoring her fifth top-100 win of the season (beating world No.66 Camila Osorio) at a WTA 125 tournament in Chicago.

Destanee Aiava returns to the world’s top 250 this week, rising 20 places to world No.250 after winning her first ITF title on international soil since 2018.

This is 23-year-old Aiava’s highest ranking since June 2021.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.111 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.127 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.139 0 Arina Rodionova No.157 0 Storm Hunter No.158 +9 Jaimee Fourlis No.187 0 Astra Sharma No.192 +2 Priscilla Hon No.207 0 Lizette Cabrera No.210 0 Maddison Inglis No.244 +2

Men’s doubles

John-Patrick Smith is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 34-year-old climbs eight spots this week to world No.91. It follows a quarterfinal appearance at the ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem, where Smith partnered fellow Aussie Matt Ebden.

There are currently 18 Australians ranked inside the world’s top 200.

Among them, several sit at new career-highs this week. This includes 24-year-old Matthew Romios (up one place to world No.186) and 24-year-old Blake Ellis (rising one spot to world No.189)

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.11 -1 Jason Kubler No.33 0 Rinky Hijikata No.38 0 John Peers No.39 0 Max Purcell No.44 0 John-Patrick Smith No.91 +8 Andrew Harris No.104 0 Jordan Thompson No.109 0 Luke Saville No.118 0 Nick Kyrgios No.142 +4

Women’s doubles

Destanee Aiava has skyrocketed to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

A winner of three ITF titles so far this season, 23-year-old Aiava rises 17 spots to world No.180 this week.

There are also new career-highs for Talia Gibson (up four spots to world No.159) and Petra Hule (rising two places to world No.198) within the Australian top 10.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick, who improves 27 places to world No.355, has also achieved a new career-best ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.13 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.103 0 Olivia Tjandramulia No.133 -13 Talia Gibson No.159 +4 Elysia Bolton No.173 +2 Alexandra Bozovic No.178 +2 Daria Saville No.179 -31 Destanee Aiava No.180 +17 Petra Hule No.198 +2

