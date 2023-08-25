Several Australian hopefuls, including Marc Polmans, have advanced to the final qualifying round at US Open 2023.

New York, USA, 25 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Three Australians, so far, have progressed to the final qualifying round at the US Open.

World No.112 Kimberly Birrell is enjoying a career-best run in New York, advancing to the final qualifying round for the first time.

The 25-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 6-4 second-round victory against in-form Latvian Darja Semenistaja, who recently claimed two ITF titles.

Birrell, who is aiming to qualify at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career, now plays either American wildcard Fiona Crawley, a 21-year-old ranked No.731, or Hungarian Timea Babos, a former world No.25, for a main-draw spot.

In men’s qualifying singles action, James Duckworth saved three match points to keep his qualifying dream alive.

The 31-year-old Australian needed almost three hours to navigate past Frenchman Terence Atmane, eventually prevailing 3-6 6-4 7-6(8).

World No.112 Duckworth, who is attempting to earn his place in a Grand Slam draw through qualifying for the first time since Wimbledon 2014, now faces Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov in the final round.

It will be Duckworth’s first meeting against the world No.128.

Marc Polmans’ progression to the final round was much smoother, scoring a comfortable 6-3 6-1 victory against Austrian Dennis Novak.

This is the second time world No.175 Polmans has advanced to the final qualifying round at Flushing Meadows, matching his 2018 effort.

The 26-year-old Australian will play either Canadian Vasek Pospisil or American Zachary Svajda in the final round.

Three more Australians – Olivia Gadecki, Priscilla Hon and John Millman – are still to play their second-round matches.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[12] James Duckworth (AUS) d Terence Atmane (FRA) 3-6 6-4 7-6(8)

Marc Polmans (AUS) d Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-3 6-1

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Darja Semenistaja (LAT) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Himeno Sakatsume (JPN)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Louisa Chirico (USA) 6-7(3) 6-3 to finish

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Timea Babos (HUN) or [WC] Fiona Crawley (USA)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[12] James Duckworth (AUS) v [23] Timofey Skatov (KAZ)

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Vasek Pospisil (CAN) or Zachary Svajda (USA)

