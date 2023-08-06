Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Alex de Minaur in the ATP Los Cabos final to end the Australian's impressive nine-match winning streak in Mexico.

6 August 2023 | Tennis Australia

Los Cabos, Mexico

Alex de Minaur’s unbeaten run in Mexico this season finally came to an end at the hands of No.1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Los Cabos final.

De Minaur fought hard against the Greek star before falling 6-3 6-4, his 10th straight loss to Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas, who improves to 11-1 against the Aussie, won his first title of the season.

The world No.5 was full of praise during the trophy presentation for De Minaur, who was contesting his 13th ATP final, and third of the season.

“I’m actually privileged to be sharing moments on the court like this with Alex, who we’ve been been playing since we were little kids in the junior circuit. To be now, on this court… we’ve come a long way to be here. I would like to congratulate him on this long journey that we’ve been both on,” Tsitsipas said.

“I want to congratulate you, not only for your tennis, but also for your hard work ethic, and the personality that you put out on the court. I think it’s inspiring not just for me, but for other people too that are following tennis and (want) to be like you one day.”

By winning the Acapulco title in March, the advancing to the Los Cabos final, De Minaur had built a nine-match winning streak on Mexican soil.

He is expected to rise one place to world No.18 when next week’s rankings are released.

De Minaur kept coming at Tsitsipas, recovering from 3-1 down in the first set to level scores, and staring down three break points at 0-2, 0-40 at the beginning of the second set, eventually levelling that stanza, too.

He also played the shot of the match to end a fantastic cat-and-mouse point.

But Tsitsipas had the answers when challenged, and completed victory in just under 90 minutes to earn his 10th career singles title.

Another Aussie, Andrew Harris, appeared in the doubles final on Saturday, alongside Dominik Koepfer, De Minaur’s semifinal opponent in the singles.

The duo lost to local Santiago Gonzalez and his French teammate Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Nevertheless, it marked a breakthrough for Harris, who was appearing in his first ATP-level doubles final.

The result also puts him on the brink of a top-100 ATP doubles ranking; he is projected to rise to a career-best ranking of world No.102.

Aussies in action – Los Cabos

RESULTS



Men’s singles, final

[1] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d [5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Men’s doubles, final

Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) d Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-4 7-5

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) d Cristian Rodriguez (COL)/Diego Hidalgo (ECU) 7-6(5) 6-7(6) [10-4]

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!