In a repeat of their Acapulco final, Alex de Minaur beat Tommy Paul again to advance to the semifinals in Los Cabos. He has now won eight straight matches in Mexico.

Los Cabos, Mexico, 4 August 2023 | Matt Trollope

Los Cabos, Mexico

Alex de Minaur improved to a perfect 5-0 against Tommy Paul after beating the American on Thursday night in Los Cabos.

De Minaur’s 6-4 3-6 6-3 win moves him through to the semifinals, where he will meet Dominik Koepfer.

At the same time De Minaur was playing Paul, Kopefer combined with another Aussie, Andrew Harris, to reach the doubles semifinals in Los Cabos.

Looking sharp 😎@alexdeminaur's perfect record in Mexico this season continues as he defeats Paul 6-4 3-6 6-3!@CaboTennisOpen | #ATC2023 pic.twitter.com/GR37WyfbZ4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 4, 2023

Harris and Kopefer beat Luis David Martinez and Saketh Myneni in a match tiebreak, and could face another Aussie, Rinky Hijikata, in the semifinals.

Hijikata, who is playing with William Blumberg, will play his doubles quarterfinal later on Thursday evening (local time).

De Minaur, meanwhile, rebounded from 3-1 down in the third set to continue his love-affair with Mexico.

In March, he won his first career ATP 500 title in Acapulco, beating Paul in the final.

De Minaur has now won his past eight matches on Mexican soil and will hope to extend that streak when he takes on Koepfer, who leads their head-to-head series 1-0.

World No.19 De Minaur improves to 26-15 in 2023 and is 4-1 in this North American summer hard-court season, after last week reaching the Atlanta quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [3] Tommy Paul (USA) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) v Luis David Martinez (VEN)/Saketh Myneni (IND) 3-6 6-3 [10-5]



COMING UP

Men’s singles, semifinals

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [7] Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) v TBC

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Cristian Rodriguez (COL)/Diego Hidalgo (ECU)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!