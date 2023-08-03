Meet Thomas Gadecki, a talented 17-year-old from the Gold Coast and a member of Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy.

Brisbane, Australia , 3 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Thomas Gadecki’s older siblings inspired him to play tennis. Now he’s proudly following in the footsteps of sister Olivia and looking to turn his passion for the sport into a professional career.

The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast is showing plenty of promise too.

Gadecki represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup Finals last year and won the 16-and-under Australian Championships singles title during the 2022 December Showdown. He also made his junior Grand Slam-level debut at Australian Open 2023.

In our series profiling Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy athletes, Gadecki opens up about his future goals and biggest inspirations …

How did you start playing tennis?

I started playing tennis because I’ve been watching my brothers and sister playing pretty much since I was born.

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

I love competing and being able to solve problems out on the court.

What has been the highlight of your tennis journey so far?

Definitely winning nationals last year.

What did it mean to you to win a national title?

To win a national title is pretty special. It was a pretty awesome feeling.

For winning the national title, you received a wildcard into the Australian Open 2023 junior competition. That must have been pretty special as well?

Yeah, getting a wildcard into the AO was super special. I’ve always dreamt of playing in that tournament. Hopefully it was my first of many experiences.

What was the experience like competing at Melbourne Park during the Australian Open?

It was really cool. It’s such a cool atmosphere and I got to play on one of the bigger courts, Court 3, which was pretty cool as well.

Did you enjoy playing in front of the Australian Open crowd?

The crowd for my match was wild. I was just trying to embrace it and kind of use it as a bit of fuel to get me going. It was a tough match, but I had so much fun.

Who are your favourite players to watch?

My favourite tennis player is definitely Sebastian Korda. I like his game style and the way he goes about his tennis. I really look up to him.

Who were your childhood idols?

My biggest idol was Roger Federer. I think he’s just the most perfect athlete.

Did you ever get to see Federer play live?

I saw him playing at Pat Rafter Arena during the Brisbane International one year, which was pretty cool.

Can you describe your game style in one sentence?

Big hitting and aggressive.

What’s your biggest strength on court?

I would say my mentality, but also my skillfulness. I don’t like losing, I’m pretty competitive.

Are you competitive both on and off the court?

I’m competitive at pretty much everything.

What do you like to do when you’re not playing tennis?

I really enjoy surfing. If I’m not training on the weekends, then I’ll be out in the surf or just having a good time with my brothers.

How are you enjoying your time at the National Tennis Academy?

This is my first year at the academy and I’m really happy to be here. We’ve had a good start to the year and a good training block. Hopefully I’ll play a few more tournaments overseas and get more experience for the rest of my journey.

What are the biggest lessons from your time at the academy so far?

The training is a lot of hard work. You have to put in day in, day out, especially in the gym and with the recovery to try and stay on top of injuries. It’s a big load to handle.

Do you find managing school with training and competing challenging?

It’s quite tough, but I guess you stay on top of the school work so that you can perform and have an ease of mind out there on court. I try to work hard at school. It’s my final year, so pretty excited to finish up.

What are your favourite school subjects?

I enjoy biology and psychology. Maths is also one of my favourite subjects.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received so far in your career?

Just trust the process and keep working hard every day.

What advice would you share with other young players wanting to pursue tennis as a career?

Just go out and have some fun. You need to find the enjoyment in the sport.

What are your goals for the year ahead?

Definitely get my ranking into the top 150 (in juniors), that would be ideal and set myself up for next year. Hopefully I can pick up experience. That’s what I’ve been lacking, so I’m hoping to just play a lot.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!