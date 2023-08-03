Thomas Gadecki: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Thomas Gadecki, a talented 17-year-old from the Gold Coast and a member of Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy.
Brisbane, Australia , 3 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Thomas Gadecki’s older siblings inspired him to play tennis. Now he’s proudly following in the footsteps of sister Olivia and looking to turn his passion for the sport into a professional career.
The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast is showing plenty of promise too.
Gadecki represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup Finals last year and won the 16-and-under Australian Championships singles title during the 2022 December Showdown. He also made his junior Grand Slam-level debut at Australian Open 2023.
In our series profiling Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy athletes, Gadecki opens up about his future goals and biggest inspirations …
I started playing tennis because I’ve been watching my brothers and sister playing pretty much since I was born.
I love competing and being able to solve problems out on the court.
Definitely winning nationals last year.
To win a national title is pretty special. It was a pretty awesome feeling.
Yeah, getting a wildcard into the AO was super special. I’ve always dreamt of playing in that tournament. Hopefully it was my first of many experiences.
It was really cool. It’s such a cool atmosphere and I got to play on one of the bigger courts, Court 3, which was pretty cool as well.
The crowd for my match was wild. I was just trying to embrace it and kind of use it as a bit of fuel to get me going. It was a tough match, but I had so much fun.
My favourite tennis player is definitely Sebastian Korda. I like his game style and the way he goes about his tennis. I really look up to him.
My biggest idol was Roger Federer. I think he’s just the most perfect athlete.
I saw him playing at Pat Rafter Arena during the Brisbane International one year, which was pretty cool.
Big hitting and aggressive.
I would say my mentality, but also my skillfulness. I don’t like losing, I’m pretty competitive.
I’m competitive at pretty much everything.
I really enjoy surfing. If I’m not training on the weekends, then I’ll be out in the surf or just having a good time with my brothers.
This is my first year at the academy and I’m really happy to be here. We’ve had a good start to the year and a good training block. Hopefully I’ll play a few more tournaments overseas and get more experience for the rest of my journey.
The training is a lot of hard work. You have to put in day in, day out, especially in the gym and with the recovery to try and stay on top of injuries. It’s a big load to handle.
It’s quite tough, but I guess you stay on top of the school work so that you can perform and have an ease of mind out there on court. I try to work hard at school. It’s my final year, so pretty excited to finish up.
I enjoy biology and psychology. Maths is also one of my favourite subjects.
Just trust the process and keep working hard every day.
Just go out and have some fun. You need to find the enjoyment in the sport.
Definitely get my ranking into the top 150 (in juniors), that would be ideal and set myself up for next year. Hopefully I can pick up experience. That’s what I’ve been lacking, so I’m hoping to just play a lot.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!