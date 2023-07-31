Aleksandar Vukic will this week rise to the cusp of the top 60 after his breakthrough week in Atlanta, which ended with a loss to Taylor Fritz in the final.

Atlanta, United States, 31 July 2023 | Matt Trollope

Aleksandar Vukic will this week rise to the cusp of the top 60 after his breakthrough week in Atlanta.

The Australian saved two championship points in the second set to force a decider against No.1 seed Taylor Fritz, before succumbing 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4.

> READ MORE: Popyrin beats Wawrinka to win ATP Umag title

Fritz was relieved to eventually put away the gallant Vukic, who will attain a career-high ranking of world No.62.

“Really strong week and super tough final. You beat a lot of amazing players this week and I see why,” Fritz said to Vukic during the trophy presentation.

“Congrats to you, and you’re definitely on the way up.”

On his way to the final, Vukic beat a trio of top-40 opponents – seeds Yoshihito Nishioka, Christopher Eubanks and Ugo Humbert – in successive matches.

His previous best tour-level results were quarterfinals in Adelaide and Sofia in 2022.

Vukic improves to 42-23 this season and will next contest the ATP 500 event in Washington DC, where he takes on Brandon Nakashima in the first round.

“It’s been a long journey. Having a lot of injuries last year, and then being here, it means the world,” Vukic said during the Atlanta trophy presentation.

“I’ve had a hell of a week, and yeah, hopefully I can continue it.

“There’s nothing I can do but keep my head high, and hopefully keep this going.”

In the Atlanta doubles final, Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson are currently in action against Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

More to follow…

Aussies in action – Atlanta

RESULTS



Men’s singles, final

[1] Taylor Fritz (USA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-4

Men’s doubles, final

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) – in progress