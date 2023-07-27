Australian comeback queen Daria Saville has won her fifth match in a row in Hamburg to reach the semifinals of the WTA 250 clay-court event.

Hamburg, Germany, 27 July 2023 | Matt Trollope

Daria Saville is through to her first tournament semifinal in almost 12 months after winning a fifth straight match at the WTA event in Hamburg.

Saville, who qualified for the main draw, dominated German Jule Niemeier 6-3 6-2 to continue her impressive comeback from knee surgery.

This is not the first time Saville has rebounded strongly after a physical setback; in 2022 she soared from outside the top 600 to No.50 in a stunning comeback from foot injuries.

Her latest win is expected to boost her ranking back up to world No.163. She is currently 225th, after nine months of inactivity.

She resumed competing in June on grass in Birmingham; Hamburg is just her fourth tournament in her comeback to the tour.

Saville, who has won eight consecutive sets in Hamburg, next faces Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus.

Aussies in action – Hamburg

RESULTS

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) d Jule Niemeier (GER) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, semifinals

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v Arantxa Rus (NED)

Atlanta, USA

On North American hard courts, Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have continued combining strongly in doubles, progressing to the ATP Atlanta semifinals.

The Australian pairing defeated American wildcards Trent Bryde and Ethan Quinn 6-4 6-7(2) [10-2] to maintain their momentum after beating No.1 seeds Jamie Murray and Michael Venus in round one.

Purcell and Thompson are now 9-2 as a pair in 2023, having won the ATP Houston title together in April. More recently, they reached the third round at Wimbledon.

They could next face another Aussie, in John Peers; Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo will play their quarterfinal on Friday.

Aussies in action – Atlanta

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Trent Bryde (USA)/Ethan Quinn (USA) 6-4 6-7(2) [10-2]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[2] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [7] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [5] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v William Blumberg (USA)/Rajeev Ram (USA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC



