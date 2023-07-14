Storm Hunter is among seven Australians scheduled to compete on day 12 at Wimbledon 2023.

London, Great Britain, 14 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter has created some magical memories at Wimbledon this year – and she’s determined to make even more.

The 28-year-old earned a main-draw singles debut at the All England Club with an inspired run through qualifying.

Hunter has also charged into the ladies’ doubles semifinals alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens, matching her career-best result at the tournament.

The dominant No.3 seeds have conceded a total of seven games so far.

Today, world No.7 Hunter and world No.8 Mertens play 16th seeds, American Caroline Dolehide and China’s Zhang Shuai, for a place in the final.

The 27-year-old Mertens is looking to reach her third consecutive Wimbledon doubles final, all with different partners, while Hunter is hoping to advance to her first.

Heath Davidson also has a chance to progress to a Wimbledon final.

Like Hunter, the world No.5 has been enjoying a career-best Wimbledon.

Davidson has already progressed to the quad wheelchair doubles final and is now aiming to reach his first Grand Slam singles final.

The 36-year-old from Melbourne faces defending champion and world No.2 Sam Schroder in the quad wheelchair singles semifinals.

Schroder, a 23-year-old from the Netherlands, has won 11 consecutive matches against Davidson, in a streak stretching back to 2019. However, three of their past four encounters have been three-set battles.

Three Australian juniors are also in action as the 14-and-under competition continues.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 10pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day 12:

Ladies’ doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Zhang Shuai (CHN), No.1 Court, first match (from 10pm AEST)

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED), Court 17, second match

14-and-under boys’ singles, round robin

Lachlan King (AUS) v [2] Vihaan Reddy (IND), Court 5, second match

Lachlan King (AUS) v Emilio Camacho (ECU), Court 5, fifth match

14-and-under girls’ singles, round robin

Jizelle Sibai (AUS) v Siyoen Sim (KOR), Court 7, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Renee Alame (AUS) v Edie Griffiths (GBR), Court 4, third match

Mixed invitation doubles, round robin

Mark Woodforde (AUS)/Martina Navratilova (USA) v Nenad Zimonjic (SRB)/Rennae Stubbs (AUS), No.3 Court, third match

