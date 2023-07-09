Storm Hunter is the last remaining Australian in the Wimbledon 2023 ladies' doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 9 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens have moved one step closer to claiming the Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ doubles crown.

The third seeds were leading 6-2 2-0 against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina when their second-round match was postponed yesterday.

That match was scheduled to resume today, however world No.7 Hunter and world No.8 Mertens advanced when their opponents conceded defeat.

Hunter is the last remaining Australian in the ladies’ doubles competition, after Daria Saville and Ukrainian partner Kateryna Baindl bowed out in the second round in straight sets.

In mixed doubles action, Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez completed their delayed first-round match against world No.13 Hugo Nys of Monaco and world No.30 Laura Siegemund of Germany.

The fifth-seeded Australians, who are teaming up for the first time at this tournament, recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory to make a promising start to their campaign.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Ladies’ doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-2 2-0 ret.

Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN) d Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) 6-4 6-3

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Ladies’ doubles, third round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBC

Mixed doubles, first round

[Alt] Jason Kubler (AUS)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR) v Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Xu Yifan (CHN)

