Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens dropped only two games in a dominant first-round doubles win at Wimbledon.

London, Great Britain, 7 July 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australian hopes Storm Hunter and Daria Saville have made winning starts to their respective campaigns in the Wimbledon 2023 ladies’ doubles competition.

World No.7 Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens needed only 61 minutes to secure their place in the second round.

The third seeds powered to a 6-0 6-2 victory against Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok and Poland’s Alicja Rosolska in opening-round action today at the All England Club.

Hunter revealed on The AO Show podcast this week that she is determined to win a major title in doubles this fortnight at Wimbledon.

“I really believe in myself that I can do that,” she said.

Saville is also through to the second round, after recording her first doubles win at Wimbledon in seven years.

The 29-year-old Australian teamed with Ukrainian Kateryna Baindl to score a 6-4 7-5 win against Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam and Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

It continues an encouraging comeback for Saville, who is contesting only her third tournament after undergoing knee surgery in September last year.

Hunter will be back in action later today for mixed doubles.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Ladies’ doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Alicja Rosolska (POL) 6-0 6-2

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) d Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-4 7-5

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s doubles, first round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Guillermo Duran (ARG)/Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Alt] Marco Cecchinato (ITA)/Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB) v [12] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [2] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Gentlemen’s doubles, second round

[16] John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [14] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Ladies’ doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBC

Daria Saville (AUS)/Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v TBC

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Hugo Nys (MON)/Laura Siegemund (GER)

John Peers (AUS)/Storm Hunter (AUS) v [WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Katie Boulter (GBR)

