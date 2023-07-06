Aiming to better his career-best fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon 2022, Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur moves into the 2023 second round.

London, Great Britain, 6 July 2023 | Vivienne Christie

Alex de Minaur will face Matteo Berrettini in the second round of Wimbledon, after a four-set win over Belgian qualifier Kimmer Coppeljans.

The Australian No.1 required three hours and 24 minutes to complete the 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 7-6(2) victory in a rain-delayed first round that was contested over two days at the All England Club.

De Minaur admitted that emotions “that at times maybe got the better of me” when he returned to Wimbledon’s No.18 court, leading two sets to one against the world No.188 Coppeljans.

But the Belgian made him work hard for the victory, rallying back from a 2-4 deficit and after gaining a break for a 5-4 lead, even serving for the match.

A missed forehand from Coppeljans erased that opportunity, while De Minaur called on the calm that had helped him reach the final at the ATP 500 tournament at Queen’s.

“I was very impressed with his level throughout the whole match and he made it tough in every stage,” De Minaur admitted.

“He came out to play. I think he played way above his level today and yesterday. I’m very happy to manage to navigate my way through a tough first round.”

De Minaur is aiming to improve on last year’s career-best performance at Wimbledon, where he progressed to the fourth round.

He admits he is navigating a tough draw in a fifth main draw campaign at The Championships, as 2021 finalist Berrettini awaits in the second round.

“He’s obviously a very dangerous player who has played some great tennis here. He’s got a massive serve, massive forehand, great slice. So (a) very tricky, tricky opponent,” said De Minaur of the Italian, who sits at world No.38 after a difficult period with injury.

(He’s) one of those unseeded guys who you probably didn’t want in your section but hey, I knew this coming in. I knew I had a tough section so I’m looking forward to the battle.”

De Minaur was one of three Australians to advance on day four at Wimbledon, with Chris O’Connell and Jason Kubler also booking their place in the second round.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 4-6 6-2 3-6 6-3

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 7-6(2)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 7-5 6-4 4-6 6-4

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

Quentin Halys (FRA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Jiri Vesley (CZE)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [25] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)



