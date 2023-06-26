Australia's Aleksandar Vukic has scored his first ATP-level main-draw grass-court victory in a memorable fashion.

Eastbourne, Great Britain, 26 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Aleksandar Vukic has recorded a milestone victory at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne.

The Australian qualifier staged a steely comeback to score his first tour-level main-draw win on grass.

From 2-5 down in the deciding set, Vukic rallied to edge out a 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 7-6(5) first-round victory against world No.51-ranked American Brandon Nakashima.

World No.91 Vukic, who twice came within two points of losing, fired 17 aces in the two-hour and 42-minute battle.

It is the 27-year-old’s 14th career top-100 win – and his fifth so far in a career-best season.

This is Vukic’s biggest win, ranking wise, since Australian Open 2022.

Aussies in action – Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [8] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Men’s doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v [WC] Tereza Martincova (CZE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)

Mallorca, Spain

Jordan Thompson has made a promising start to his campaign at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca.

The 29-year-old Australian eliminated sixth seed Richard Gasquet in the opening round, scoring a 6-3 6-4 victory against the French veteran.

World No.71 Thompson tallied 13 aces and did not face a break point in the 92-minute encounter.

Meanwhile, Li Tu’s career-best run at tour-level has come to an end, with lucky loser Pavel Kotov reversing the result of their final qualifying match a day earlier.

Kotov recorded a 7-6(4) 6-3 first-round win against the 27-year-old Australian qualifier.

Aussies in action – Mallorca

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [6] Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-3 6-4

[LL] Pavel Kotov d [Q] Li Tu (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) d Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-4



COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)

Men’s singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

