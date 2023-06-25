Melo and Peers capture first team doubles title in Halle
Australian John Peers and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo have won an ATP 500 doubles title at a grass-court event in Germany.
John Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo have been crowned the men’s doubles champions at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.
They secured their first team title with a hard-fought 7-6(3) 3-6 [10-6] final victory against Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.
There was only a single break in the one-hour and 34-minute battle. However, world No.43 Melo and world No.36 Peers remained patient and took their chances in the deciding match tiebreak.
Just like that 🫡
John Peers & Marcelo Melo win their first title together 🏆@marcelomelo83 |@johnwpeers | @ATPHalle pic.twitter.com/ftsjYo6Hef
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 25, 2023
This is Peers’ 27th career ATP doubles title and first since January 2022. It is also the 34-year-old Australian’s first grass-court title in four years.
The consistent Peers has now won at least one tour-level title for the past 11 seasons.
Peers and Melo, a former world No.1, will continue their Wimbledon preparations at a grass-court tournament in Mallorca this week.
Aussies in action – Halle
RESULTS
Men’s doubles, final
John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) 7-6(3) 3-6 [10-6]
Storm Hunter and American partner Alycia Parks have finished runners-up at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham.
The first-time pairing advanced to the women’s doubles final without dropping a set, but proved no match for Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the championship match.
The second-seeded Kostyuk and Krejcikova recorded a 6-2 7-6(7) victory to snatch the title.
This was world No.6 Hunter’s 13th career WTA doubles final and her third this season.
Aussies in action – Birmingham
RESULTS
Women’s doubles, final
[2] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) d [3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Alycia Parks (USA) 6-2 7-6(7)
