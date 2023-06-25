Australian Li Tu has qualified at an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.

Mallorca, Spain, 25 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Li Tu has qualified for an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old Australian recorded the major milestone at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in Mallorca.

Tu secured his main-draw spot with a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory against world No.113 Pavel Kotov in the final qualifying round.

It is the second biggest win, ranking wise, of world No.243 Tu’s career.

This provides another highlight in a remarkable professional comeback for Tu.

Tu, a promising junior who retired in 2014, was coaching in Adelaide four years ago. The COVID pandemic inspired him to make a competitive return and he’s now the No.14-ranked Australian.

Tu will face Kotov again in Mallorca, with the 24-year-old Russian receiving a lucky-loser spot in the draw.

James McCabe, a 19-year-old Australian ranked No.247, almost qualified at an ATP tournament for the first time as well.

World No.99 Roman Safiullin needed two hours and 52 minutes to record a 7-5 4-6 7-6(5) victory against the tenacious McCabe.

This was only McCabe’s third tour-level event.

In main-draw action, France’s Corentin Moutet scored a first-round win against Australian Chris O’Connell.

Aussies in action – Mallorca

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[6] Li Tu (AUS) d [4] Pavel Kotov 7-6(5) 6-2

[3] Roman Safiullin d James McCabe (AUS) 7-5 4-6 7-6(5)

Men’s singles, first round

Corentin Moutet (FRA) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 7-5 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Feliciano Lopez (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [6] Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [LL] Pavel Kotov

Men’s doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [3] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Aleksandar Vukic has qualified at an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne.

The 27-year-old Australian took only 53 minutes to post a 6-3 6-2 victory against Tunisia’s Skander Mansouri in the final qualifying round.

This is the fifth ATP-level event that world No.92 Vukic has qualified for this season.

The in-form Australian, who is enjoying a career-best season, has a tough opening-round assignment against world No.54 Brandon Nakashima.

The 21-year-old Nakashima proved his grass-court credentials by extending Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to five sets in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Aussies in action – Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[4] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Skander Mansouri (TUN) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Men’s doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Latisha Chan (TPE)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v [WC] Tereza Martincova (CZE)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)

