London, Great Britain, 25 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Queen’s Club, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur has fallen just short in his quest to become the first Australian to win the Queen’s Club singles title in 17 years.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz ended De Minaur’s hopes with a 6-4 6-4 victory in the championship match at the ATP 500 tournament in London.

Alcaraz fired seven aces and did not drop serve in the one-hour and 39-minute encounter. The victory propels the 20-year-old Spaniard back to world No.1.

Although disappointed, world No.18 De Minaur was proud to have reached the biggest grass-court final of his career.

“I’m very happy with the week all up,” said the 24-year-old Australian.

“(It was a) very positive week for me to get a lot of matches on the grass, get the confidence up.”

De Minaur was left ruing two missed opportunities to break Alcaraz’s serve. The top seed, on the other hand, won both of the break points he earned on De Minaur’s service games.

“It was a tricky match. I think the wind played a bit of a part, which was unfortunate that we couldn’t go out there and just play some great tennis. I think it affected the level a little bit,” De Minaur conceded.

“Today, I had my chances. Just a couple of points here and there that didn’t go my way and kind of the match could have changed a hell of a lot.

“In the end, though, too good by Carlos.”

De Minaur, who had been aiming to become only the seventh Australian in the Open era to win a singles title at Queen’s Club, now turns his sights on preparing for Wimbledon.

“The positive for the week, for me, I think has been my mentality, my mindset, how calm I have been on the court and how I have backed myself at every stage,” De Minaur said.

“When I’m in that kind of mindset and attitude, I can beat anyone. Even if things don’t go my way, I’m content because I know I left it all out there and I try to play the way that I want to play. So that’s a big positive for me coming into Wimbledon.”

Aussies in action – Queen’s Club

RESULTS

Men’s singles, final

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) d [7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-4 6-4

