Birmingham, Great Britain, 24 June 2023

Storm Hunter and American Alycia Parks have eliminated the top seeds to secure a spot in a WTA 250 doubles final at Birmingham.

Hunter and Parks, who are teaming up for the first time this week, scored a 7-5 6-3 victory against Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals.

It is Hunter and Park’s third consecutive straight-sets win.

The third seeds now play second seeds Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk and Czech Barbora Krejcikova for the title.

This is Hunter’s 13th career tour-level doubles final.

The world No.6 is aiming to win her second career WTA grass-court title and first since June 2017.

Aussies in action – Birmingham

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Alycia Parks (USA) d [1] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, final

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Alycia Parks (USA) v [2] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Halle, Germany

John Peers has advanced to his first ATP-level doubles final of the season at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

The 34-year-old Australian and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo edged out a 7-6(5) 7-6(4) semifinal victory against local hopes Oscar Otte and Jan-Lennard Struff.

This sets up a title match against Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

It is Peers’ 44th career ATP doubles final appearance and his first since October 2022.

The world No.36 is looking to extend his remarkable streak of 10 consecutive seasons winning at least one ATP doubles title.

Aussies in action – Halle

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, semifinals

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d [WC] Oscar Otte (GER)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(5) 7-6(4)

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, final

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

Berlin, Germany

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have been beaten in the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Berlin.

France’s Caroline Garcia and Brazilian Luisa Stefani scored a 6-4 6-4 victory against the top seeds.

Aussies in action – Berlin

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d [1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-4 6-4

