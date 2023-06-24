Australian Alex de Minaur eliminated world No.6 Holger Rune in the semifinals at an ATP 500 grass-court tournament in London.

London, Great Britain, 24 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Queen’s Club, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur has recorded his career-first top-10 win on grass to book his spot in an ATP 500 final at Queen’s Club.

The 24-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 7-6(2) victory today against world No.6 Holger Rune in the semifinals.

De Minaur did not drop serve in the one-hour and 40-minute encounter, saving all three break points he faced in an impressive performance.

“I play pretty decent on the grass and I’m having an amazing week,” De Minaur said after defeating the second-seeded Rune.

“Today, I reckon, was my best match so far. So happy days, we keep on going.”

It is De Minaur’s 11th career top-10 win – and his fourth recorded this season.

This propels De Minaur into his 12th career ATP singles final. He owns a 7-4 win-loss record in finals and has won his past four.

The world No.18 now has a chance to win his second career title on grass, having previously claimed an ATP 250 crown at Eastbourne in 2001.

Queen’s Club, known as the cinch Championships, is one of the most prestigious grass-court tournaments in the world. It was first staged in 1890.

De Minaur becomes the first Australian to reach a singles final at Queen’s Club since Lleyton Hewitt’s title-winning run in 2006.

1⃣st Aussie to reach the final at @TheQueensClub since @lleytonhewitt in 2006 And we all know what happened then 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z40oZg3wAr — cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 24, 2023

“It’s a pretty special tournament,” De Minaur acknowledged. “Let’s just hope I can do one better tomorrow. It would be pretty nice.”

The seventh-seeded De Minaur is aiming to become the seventh Australian to win a men’s singles title at Queen’s Club in the Open era.

Queen’s Club men’s singles champion

Australians in Open era Player Year Fred Stolle 1969 Rod Laver 1970 Tony Roche 1978 Mark Philippoussis 1997 Scott Draper 1998 Lleyton Hewitt 2000, 2001, 2002, 2006

De Minaur will face either world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz or American Sebastian Korda in the final. They play their semifinal later today.

If De Minaur does win the title, his ranking is set to rise to a career-high world No.14.

Aussies in action – Queen’s Club

RESULTS

Men’s singles, semifinals

[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [2] Holger Rune (DEN) 6-3 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, final

[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!