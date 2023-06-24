De Minaur scores top-10 win to advance to final at Queen’s Club
Australian Alex de Minaur eliminated world No.6 Holger Rune in the semifinals at an ATP 500 grass-court tournament in London.
London, Great Britain, 24 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Alex de Minaur has recorded his career-first top-10 win on grass to book his spot in an ATP 500 final at Queen’s Club.
The 24-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 7-6(2) victory today against world No.6 Holger Rune in the semifinals.
De Minaur did not drop serve in the one-hour and 40-minute encounter, saving all three break points he faced in an impressive performance.
“I play pretty decent on the grass and I’m having an amazing week,” De Minaur said after defeating the second-seeded Rune.
“Today, I reckon, was my best match so far. So happy days, we keep on going.”
Things are HEATING up 🔥@alexdeminaur | @QueensTennis | #cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/ecquYJNaDK
— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 24, 2023
It is De Minaur’s 11th career top-10 win – and his fourth recorded this season.
This propels De Minaur into his 12th career ATP singles final. He owns a 7-4 win-loss record in finals and has won his past four.
The world No.18 now has a chance to win his second career title on grass, having previously claimed an ATP 250 crown at Eastbourne in 2001.
Queen’s Club, known as the cinch Championships, is one of the most prestigious grass-court tournaments in the world. It was first staged in 1890.
De Minaur becomes the first Australian to reach a singles final at Queen’s Club since Lleyton Hewitt’s title-winning run in 2006.
1⃣st Aussie to reach the final at @TheQueensClub since @lleytonhewitt in 2006
And we all know what happened then 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z40oZg3wAr
— cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 24, 2023
“It’s a pretty special tournament,” De Minaur acknowledged. “Let’s just hope I can do one better tomorrow. It would be pretty nice.”
The seventh-seeded De Minaur is aiming to become the seventh Australian to win a men’s singles title at Queen’s Club in the Open era.
|Queen’s Club men’s singles champion
Australians in Open era
|Player
|Year
|Fred Stolle
|1969
|Rod Laver
|1970
|Tony Roche
|1978
|Mark Philippoussis
|1997
|Scott Draper
|1998
|Lleyton Hewitt
|2000, 2001, 2002, 2006
De Minaur will face either world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz or American Sebastian Korda in the final. They play their semifinal later today.
If De Minaur does win the title, his ranking is set to rise to a career-high world No.14.
Aussies in action – Queen’s Club
RESULTS
Men’s singles, semifinals
[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [2] Holger Rune (DEN) 6-3 7-6(2)
COMING UP
Men’s singles, final
[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
