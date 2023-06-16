Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson will meet for a place in the final of 's-Hertogenbosch, after each claimed comeback wins to reach the semifinals.

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, 16 June 2023 | Vivienne Christie

Rinky Hijikata has capitalised superbly on a last-minute entry into the grass-court tournament at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, claiming a third straight match win to reach a first ATP-level semifinal.

The best-ever showing at an ATP tournament comes with a twist for the 22-year-old – Hijikata next faces fellow Sydneysider Jordan Thompson in an all-Australian showdown.

Both unseeded, the Australian players each claimed comeback victories to progress to the final four – Hijikata defeating America’s Mackenzie McDonald 5-7 6-3 6-1 and Thompson a 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2 winner over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The world No.133 Hijikata is gaining impressive momentum in the Dutch city after he was initially eliminated in the final round of qualifying.

But after gaining entry as a lucky loser when another player withdrew, Hijikata has claimed each of his three subsequent matches in three sets.

The latest was achieved over McDonald in two hours and 14 minutes, with Hijikata running away with the last five games to secure victory.

Thompson required even longer against Mannarino, with his victory over the French veteran secured in two hours and 32 minutes.

Showing a proficiency for competing on grass, the world No.103 Thompson last contested an ATP semifinal on the surface at Newport in 2021.

While Thompson’s semifinal showdown with Hijikata guarantees an Australian will contest Sunday’s final, countryman Alex de Minaur had a tougher day in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

After dropping the first set, local hope Tallon Griekespoor was a 4-6 6-3 6-4 winner of their quarterfinal.

Aussies in action – ‘s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[LL] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 5-7 6-3 6-1

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2

[6] Tallon Griekspoor (NED) d [4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) w/o

COMING UP

Men’s singles, semifinals

[LL] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

