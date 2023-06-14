Australia's Rinky Hijikata is enjoying a career-best singles run at an ATP 250 grass-court tournament in the Netherlands.

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, 14 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Rinky Hijikata has advanced to his first tour-level singles quarterfinal at an ATP 250 tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The 22-year-old Australian recorded a 2-6 7-5 6-3 victory against world No.82 Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round.

Hijikata, who entered the draw as a lucky loser, was broken twice in the opening set.

But the world No.133 proved unbreakable on serve as the match progressed, conceding just nine service points across the second and third sets. This included losing only a single point on serve in the deciding set.

Three more Australians – Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson – are still to play their second-round matches.

This is the first time in the tournament’s 33-year history that four Australians have progressed to the second round in the men’s singles draw.

De Minaur and Thompson are also impressing in the doubles competition, powering into the semifinals with a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Brandon Nakashima and Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

Meanwhile, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez made a winning start to their campaign, beating Belgian pair Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens in the opening round.

Aussies in action – ‘s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[LL] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 2-6 7-5 6-3

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Brandon Nakashima (USA)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-2 6-4

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [4] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Milos Raonic (CAN)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [6] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[LL] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Greet Minnen (BEL)/Yanina Wickmayer (BEL)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

Men’s doubles, semifinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Stuttgart, Germany

Chris O’Connell has continued his impressive run in Stuttgart, defeating world No.41 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(5) 6-3 in the second round.

The 29-year-old Australian proved clutch under pressure, saving all five break points he faced in the one-hour and 53-minute encounter.

O’Connell admitted the tight opening-set tiebreak “could have gone either way”.

This is O’Connell’s second consecutive win against a higher-ranked opponent at the ATP 250 tournament, having also beaten world No.59 Daniel Altmaier in the opening round.

Yet to lose a service game this week, O’Connell has advanced to his fifth ATP-level quarterfinal of the season. This is the most of any Australian player this year.

It is also the world No.74’s career-first tour-level quarterfinal on grass.

O’Connell now plays world No.14 Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the semifinals.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6(5) 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [4] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)/Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

