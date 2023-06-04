Australian Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez dominated the No.11 seeds in their third-round clash in Paris.

Paris, France, 4 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have marched into the women’s doubles quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

The sixth seeds brushed aside Chinese pair Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in Paris today, recording a 6-0 6-3 victory in 53 minutes.

Xu and Yang, who were the No.11 seeds and entered this third-round showdown on a six-match winning streak, were simply outclassed.

World No.15 Perez and world No.14 Melichar-Martinez did not face a break point in the match and conceded only 11 points on serve in a dominant display.

This continues a career-best run at Roland Garros for 27-year-old Perez, who had never previously progressed beyond the second round at the tournament.

It is the third Grand Slam women’s doubles quarterfinal appearance of Perez’s career, having also reached this stage at Wimbledon and the US Open last year alongside Melichar-Martinez.

In men’s doubles action, the winning run of John Peers and Brazilian Marcelo Melo came to an end in the third round.

Two-time Grand Slam finalists and No.10 seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos from Argentina recorded a 6-2 6-3 win against Peers and Melo.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, third round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [11] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 6-0 6-3

Men’s doubles, third round

[10] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) d John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, third round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [15] Veronika Kudermetova/Liudmila Samsonova

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Mixed doubles, second round

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [7] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)

