John Peers is among six Australians scheduled to compete on day eight at Roland Garros 2023.

Paris, France, 4 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Three Australian players – John Peers, Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez – will compete for doubles quarterfinal berths at Roland Garros today.

The 34-year-old Peers has the opportunity to advance to two, in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

The junior singles competition also begins in Paris on day eight, with Gold Coast siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones leading the Australian charge. Fellow Queenslander Lily Taylor is also in action.

Aussies in action on day eight:

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [10] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

Men’s doubles, third round, Court Simonne-Mathieu, second match

Peers, teaming up with former world No.1 Melo, is enjoying his best run at Roland Garros in four years. The world No.37 is now hoping to match his career-best result in Paris and reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. The 34-year-old Aussie and world No.43 Melo face a tough test against world No.21 Granollers and world No.19 Zeballos, who were semifinalists at Roland Garros last year. The No.10 seeds have previously made two Grand Slam finals together, at the US Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021.

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [11] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

Women’s doubles, third round, Court 6, second match (not before 8pm AEST)

World No.15 Perez is enjoying a career-best run at Roland Garros. The 27-year-old Australian and her American partner, world No.14 Melichar-Martinez, are now eyeing a quarterfinal spot. Standing in their way are the No.11 seeds, world No.24 Xu and world No.19 Yang. The Chinese pair are currently on a six-match winning streak after scooping a WTA 250 title in Strasbourg on the eve of Roland Garros. This is their first career meeting.

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [7] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 14, fifth match

Reigning US Open champions Hunter and Peers have made a promising start to their first Roland Garros campaign as a team. They face a tough test in the second round, where they meet world No.28 Kostyuk and world No.6 Arevalo. World No.5 Hunter is aiming to advance to her first mixed doubles quarterfinal in Paris, while world No.37 Peers is hoping to reach this stage for a fourth time.

Lily Taylor (AUS) v Alevtina Ibragimova

Girls’ singles, first round, Court 5, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Taylor is making her Roland Garros debut. The 16-year-old from Queensland is currently ranked world No.52 in the ITF World Tour junior rankings. Her first-round opponent is an 18-year-old from Russia, who is ranked No.24 and made the Australian Open girls’ singles quarterfinals in January.

Emerson Jones (AUS) v [14] Ranah Akua Stoiber (GBR)

Girls’ singles, first round, Court 8, second match

Jones is Australia’s top-ranked junior girl at world No.20. The 14-year-old from the Gold Coast is currently also the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world. The promising Jones has been handed a tough draw in her Roland Garros debut, pitted against an 18-year-old Brit ranked No.17.

Hayden Jones (AUS) v Sebastian Eriksson (SWE)

Boys’ singles, first round, Court 5, second match

Jones, a 16-year-old from the Gold Coast, is Australia’s top-ranked junior boy at world No.45. Jones, whose junior ranking peaked at world No.23 in January, makes his Roland Garros debut against Eriksson, an 18-year-old Swede ranked at a career-high world No.46 in the junior rankings.

